Spurs Release Statement Over Racial Abuse v Liverpool

By George Dagless • Published: 02 Oct 2023 • 19:30

Picture of a corner flag with Tottenham Hotspur's badge. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Tottenham have released a statement condemning the racial abuse received by one of their players following a match against Liverpool.

Spurs and Liverpool met in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with the home side winning 2-1 after a late own goal from Reds centre-half Joel Matip.

That tells little of the story of the game, however, with controversy reigning throughout, whilst an even sourer aspect around the match has now come to light, with Spurs full-back Destiny Udogie suffering racial abuse on social media following the match.

Destiny Udogie suffers racial abuse

A statement from Spurs read:

“We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday’s game against Liverpool.

“We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify.

“We stand with you, Destiny.”

Spurs v Liverpool shrouded in controversy

As mentioned, the game had a controversial tone with ‘human error’ ruling out a legitimate goal for the Reds.

Luis Diaz was adjudged to have been offside, when very clearly onside, following a misunderstanding between the VAR and the on-field officials.

Following the game, PGMOL released a statement to admit that a mistake had been made, though Liverpool have released their own statement saying that they will be looking at how further action can be taken on the matter:

‘PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool. The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials’.

‘This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene. PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error.’