Travel Chaos As Gatwick Is Evacuated

By John Ensor •
Updated: 02 Oct 2023 • 14:35
Chaotic scene outside Gatwick Airport.
Credit: Nobody's sidekick/X
TODAY, thousands of travellers at London Gatwick Airport, specifically the North Terminal, faced unexpected turmoil, following an alarm to evacuate the building.
On Monday, October 2, Gatwick Airport was the scene of turmoil as the public was evacuated following a fire alarm at the busy North Terminal, according to the Mirror.
The sudden alarm led to an immediate evacuation, leaving passengers in a state of confusion. Many described the scene as an ‘absolute shambles’, with a notable absence of information and guidance.
One traveller lamented, ‘Evacuated from Gatwick North just as my breakfast was going to arrive. Absolute shambles here, no information, people just standing about, no sign of any staff. FFS.’
Another voiced their frustration, stating, ‘Fire alarm has been going off for 20 mins. No direction on where to go. No announcement as to what’s happening. Still standing in view of the departure lounge, where the alarm was triggered. Utter disgrace.’
Social media was abuzz with travellers sharing their experiences. Michael Hincks, a sports journalist, captured the moment, sharing, ‘Never too old for an airport first. Whole of Gatwick North Terminal evacuated after a fire alarm.’
He later added, ‘People cheered and clapped the fire alarm ending. Let the scramble back in begin?’ and ‘Back into Gatwick North Terminal we go, past a fire engine. Which I guess is reassuring?’
The disruption wasn’t limited to the evacuation. FlightRadar24, a flight tracking website, indicated that dozens of flights were delayed. Between 11:00 am and the day’s end, 32 departures were listed as delayed, with seven cancellations. While it remains unclear if all delays were directly linked to the fire alarm, the impact was evident.
In response to the chaos, a London Gatwick spokesperson stated, ‘London Gatwick’s North Terminal departure lounge was evacuated for a short time this morning due to a fire alarm being activated. As always, safety and security are our number one priority. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.’
The airport’s commitment to safety was clear, but for many travellers, the day was marked by confusion and delays.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.