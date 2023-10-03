By Chris King • Updated: 03 Oct 2023 • 0:09

Image of Papagayo Beach in Lanzarote. Credit: Paolo Tralli / Shutterstock.com.

UK Foreign Office Warns British Tourists Heading For The Canary Islands Of ‘Significant Travel Disruption’.

A strike involving more than 15,000 transport workers that started at midnight on October 2, is expected to cause ‘significant travel disruption’.

Tourists heading to Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura could find themselves without airport transfer coaches that would normally take them to their hotel.

Unless an agreement can be reached in the meantime, these strikes are scheduled to continue on the three islands intermittently until 00:00hr on October 28.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) published an update on the situation.

The Foreign Office warned of transport strikes

‘Road transport strikes are due to be held across Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura throughout October’, said a UK Government spokesperson.

They continued: ‘The Government of the Canary Islands has confirmed that transportation to hospitals and medical centres will be maintained, as well as transport of medicines and other urgent supplies to guarantee the life, health and security of people’.

‘If you are on holiday in Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura and need to travel or use road transport, we encourage you to contact your tour operator or transport company as soon as possible for more information to understand how this strike may impact your travel arrangements’, they added.

‘The strikes are due to commence at 00:00 on October 2, and will run on 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25 and October 28, ending at 24:00’, they concluded. Information was also published on the website of the Canary Islands.

Tourists were advised to check the updated situation on the islands before travelling

Travellers planning to visit any of the affected islands were advised to check in advance with the relevant authorities even if their trip was taking place on one of the non-strike days.

With many parts of Spain currently experiencing unusually high temperatures for the time of the year, holidaymakers were also urged to be aware of this situation.