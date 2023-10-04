Cristiano Ronaldo set for legal battle over 2010 hush money

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 04 Oct 2023 • 11:33

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be forced to pay millions in hush money. Credit: Photo credit: Cristiano (Via Instagram)

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is sending his legal team to court over hush money he paid a woman back in 2010.

The ex-Real Madrid sensation was accused by a woman of rape during some time spent together out in Las Vegas back in 2009, something which he categorically denies and has since the allegations were put forward.

Just last year, a case went to court in the US about further payout, but the judge dismissed it due to the use of stolen and confidential documents and that looked to be the end of the matter, but the victim’s lawyers are now pursuing the Portuguese star for millions more in hush money.

Ronaldo’s lawyers and legal team are set to appear in court today with the case being centred around the amount of hush money he paid a woman back in 2010 to help keep the case and allegations quiet and out of the court.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legal team set for US court battle

The woman who accused Ronaldo of rape, Kathryn Mayorga, has since waived her right to anonymity in the past, but she is now gunning for more money from the Saudi Pro-League star following a dismissed 2018 case.

It’s believed that Kathryn Mayorga was initially paid $375,000 (£275,000) in hush money back in 2010, but that appears to now be seen as insufficient from her and her legal team’s point of view.

On Wednesday 4, October, Ronaldo will send his legal team to a US appeals court where they and a judge will hear from Ms. Mayorga’s lawyers about how they are trying to revive a bid to force the striker to pay millions more in hush/compensation money.

Ronaldo’s rape accuser is wanting millions in hush money

Her legal team are now asking for the US court of appeal to overturn the decision to dismiss her original case from 2018, which would then see Ronaldo have to shell out a lot of money for the 2009 incident.

Ronaldo released a statement back in 2018 about the allegations and how he strongly denies anything claimed by Ms Mayorga, he said: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”

This decision to try and revive the case about hush money comes less than a year since Ronaldo became the first superstar footballer to move to Saudi Arabia and ply his trade in the Middle East and now reportedly earns £117 million a year, which is said to be the biggest contract in world football.