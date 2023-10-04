Tenerife hand out Big €7.2 million bumper contract

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 04 Oct 2023 • 15:55

Tenerife council hand traffic company big deal image: creative commons

Kapsch TrafficCom have been awarded a traffic management and maintenance deal in the city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife which will last the next few years.

The company is already well now around Spain for its traffic management as it’s already working with 20 other cities across the country, so they arrive in Tenerife with a big reputation.

It won’t be a straightforward task for Kapsch though as they are going to be asked to operate the entire city’s mobility centre and traffic engineering, while also coming up with brand-new solutions to help significantly improve the mobility in and around urban areas.

This project reportedly stands at €7.2 million and will run over the course of a three-year period, so this will give both the Tenerife council and Kapsch sufficient time to try and achieve all of their goals and ambitions.

Tenerife hand out major traffic contract

One of the biggest aims for this project which has been handed to Kapsch is that the Tenerife council wish to ensure all modes of movement and transport can be accounted for and be used alongside each other.

This includes all ways to get about the city with pedestrians, cyclists and all individual mobility vehicles being accounted for as Kapsch embarks on this new Spanish mission, which must also be safe and inclusive for everyone.

With this new bumper contract for Kapsch, they have been told by the council that they are expected to provide their experience as a mobility and technology company that is familiar with the Spanish way of living and surroundings, as well as their engineering brilliance.

City council hope to ease traffic woes

The CEO and president of Kapsch TrafficCom Spain and Portugal has commented on this big deal, saying: “At Kapsch TrafficCom, we are proud to collaborate with the Santa Cruz de Tenerife City Council to improve urban mobility and we are happy to provide our extensive experience as a mobility and technology company as well as our expert engineers.”

According to the Kapsch website, they are a global business with ties all over the world and claim they have contracts in over 50 different countries, so they arrive in Tenerife with a load of experience knowledge and willingness to keep providing top-level service.

They also claim to offer innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management to contribute to a healthy world without congestion, so if they can bring a halt to traffic issues and congestion in Santa Cruz, it will be seen as money well spent by the council.