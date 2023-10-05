Granada Summit: Europe’s Bold Leap Into The Future

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 9:49

The Alhambra, Granada. Credit: Botond Horvath/Shutterstock.com

Granada, a city steeped in history, will today play host to a pivotal gathering.

On Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, the city, renowned for the Alhambra, will become the focal point for Europe’s future direction in an increasingly intricate and challenging global landscape, writes 20 Minutos.

Historical Significance For Europe

This week, the European Political Community and the European Council will meet in Granada’s Nasrid heart to chart the course for Europe’s future. This isn’t just about the EU, but the broader European context.

The Spanish presidency of the Council, who are sponsoring the event, view it as a foundational moment. Granada’s rich tapestry of history, culture, literature, and art will provide a unique backdrop for these discussions.

The meeting will focus on a Europe in the process of reinvention, with leaders given two days to outline the trajectory they envisage for the upcoming decades.

European Unity

There will actually be two summits, held back-to-back. The first, on Thursday, will encompass 47 European states, all except Russia and Belarus. They will gather as the European Political Community (EPC), a forum inaugurated last year in Prague as an alliance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The gathering will include EU member states, potential EU candidates and other European countries such as the UK. And, while no major decisions are anticipated from these informal summits, their importance lies in their affirming display of solidarity.

Then, on Friday, comes an informal meeting of the 27 EU member states, themselves confronted with a mountain of problems, first and foremost on the agenda is migration management.

Strategic Agendas

The three key areas of the discussions will focus on: digitalisation, energy and the environment, and finally multilateralism and geostrategy, in which Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, is expected to take part.

The day is set to conclude with a gala dinner and a tour of the Alhambra, in the presence of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Future European Plans

The informal European Council is scheduled for Friday. The Spanish presidency will emphasise two core themes: strategic autonomy and preparing the EU for potential expansion.

The immediate focus will be on internal reforms to adapt to evolving global dynamics. Migration, a pressing concern, was added to the agenda at Italy’s behest. While a common migration pact remains elusive, the EU member states are grappling with balancing cooperation and security.

Countries like Italy, Hungary, and Poland are advocating for stringent border controls and a hard stance on NGOs. Conversely, Germany recognises the importance of rescue operations and supports a quota system, which remains a divisive issue.

As Europe seeks to bolster its position against global giants like Russia and China, and strengthen ties with the US, the lessons from Ukraine’s invasion underscore the need for a fresh approach. This new strategy appears to be taking shape in the shadow of the Alhambra.