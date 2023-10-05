By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 16:45

Image of Lionel Messi Credit Twitter@FIFAWorldCup

Former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is already lining up his next move when he departs Inter Miami in 2025, and it will be an emotional switch.

Messi has been lighting up the footballing world ever since he burst onto the scene with Barcelona having racked up seven Ballon d’Or awards and is widely regarded as one of, if not the best player to have ever played football.

However, since leaving Barcelona he’s taken in a few years at Paris Saint-Germain where he failed to help them lift the Champions League and following the expiration of his contract this summer, he decided to jet off to America and ply his trade in MLS.

It was a blistering start to life as an Inter Miami player for Messi who already has 11 goals and five assists to his name in just 12 appearances for the American outfit but has recently been sidelined due to an injury missing six of their last seven matches including US Open Cup final.

Despite seemingly being settled and enjoying life in the MLS and living in Miami with the great weather and lifestyle that comes with it, the Argentinian is reportedly already clear on what he will do in 2025 when his contract expires.

Lionel Messi to leave Inter Miami

According to the Spanish outlet, El Nacional, Messi has no intention of signing a new contract with his current employers and will instead let his deal run out in the summer of 2025, allowing him to become a free agent.

Even though that is still just under two years away, Messi has his eyes on an emotional reunion with his former club Newell’s Old Boys, which were his very first professional club and where Barcelona scouted him.

This will indeed come as a major blow to Inter Miami fans and owner David Beckham, but also, for Barcelona and their fanbase who have long been praying and craving for a return of their legend and idol.

Messi to snub a potential Barcelona reunion

Messi was very emotional upon his departure from Barcelona back in 2021 with the little magician crying when trying to give a farewell speech and despite his obvious love and connection to the Catalonian giants, he looks intent on going back home.

The only way that Messi could join Old Boys would be as a free agent with the Argentinian men’s game not being as flushed with cash to spend on transfers as other leagues across the world and mainly Europe, so running his deal down in 2025 makes a lot of sense.

It will indeed signal the beginning of the end of what has been an illustrious career for Messi if he jets off home to Argentina as he will be back in home comforts and having more than just a keen eye on retiring over there.