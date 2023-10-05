Mike Senker – How can you have 500 friends

By Mike Senker •
Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 11:20
I DON’T do Facebook and I don’t do Facebook for a reason. I actually have an account because years ago I signed up I but don’t use it. The reason I don’t use it is because it’s scary intrusive and I don’t like being told what to do.
For instance, there is an advert on TV for toilet tissue and at the end of the ad it says follow us on Facebook … are you mad? Why on earth would I want to follow a company that makes loo rolls on Facebook? Maybe if I subscribed to Faecesbook I might have some interest but otherwise none, nada, nothing!! How can you have 500 ‘friends’? I understand a bit if you are famous or something, bands etc. so people can see where you are performing or want to be a fan but a normal person having 500 ‘friends’ is nonsense! I bet all you Facebookers out there don’t even know half the people who are your ‘friends’ on there. Yeah, yeah, I know you post lovely photos and tell people that your home is going to be empty for the next two weeks – all important stuff. If I want to send my family photos, that’s what I do – I send them to my family. I don’t send them to 250 friends of friends who then decide to ‘like’ my pics. Plus, you wear your ‘likes’ as some kind of medal ….. Hey I got 47 likes …so what? The scariest thing about Facebook is how it suggests people you might want to be ‘friends’ with. I decided the other day to have a look at my account and there they were – pages of suggestions of people I may like to connect with. Now some of these people I didn’t know and they were mutual friends of the 15 people I had as friends. I don’t allow this app to access my email address book or my contacts so I was amazed to see the name of a lady that I vaguely remembered because she had a very unusual name. I had met her once. She worked in Sunglasses Hut in Santa Monica 20 odd years ago and at that time I had a lot of shops in the UK and if I saw an outstanding salesperson I would say ‘if you ever come to the UK here’s my business card, give me a call’. I received an email from her saying ‘nice to meet you and if I ever come to the UK I’ll get in touch’ and that was it. I never heard from her again until Facebook dug and dug and somehow decided that I might want to be friends with a stranger I had a conversation with 20 years ago in a shop 12,000 miles away ….. I rest my case!!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Grumpy Old Man Mike Senker provokes laughter and some groans with his spot on observations of life in the modern age.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.