Riders and Horses: The Heart of Moors & Christians Fiesta Revealed

The Moors & Christians festivals in Spain are a spectacle that dazzles the senses.

Amidst the colourful parades and historical reenactments, there exists a world that often remains hidden in plain sight – the world of riders and their majestic horses.

We had the privilege of sitting down with Sara Berna Honrubia, a 24-year-old equestrian enthusiast who runs Club Hípico El Brujo riding stables in Sax, Alicante.

In our interview, she shared her remarkable journey into the world of horseback riding in fiestas, shedding light on the passion, dedication, and cultural significance that underpins this centuries-old tradition.

The Call to Adventure

Sara’s fascination with riding in fiestas began at a young age, inspired by the grandeur of Moors & Christians processions. She vividly remembers her first experience riding in Elda with the Moors & Fiesta’s group Los Contrabandistas, where her dream to be part of this tradition began. “That is a dream come true,” she recalls with a sparkle in her eyes.

Three Types of Horseback Riding Fiestas

Sara distinguishes three types of horseback riding fiestas. The first involves people who don’t know how to ride and hire experienced horses.

The second type comprises those who rent horses and hire skilled equestrians for a memorable experience.

The third type is when riders and their horses are hired to perform in shows.

Sara particularly enjoys the third type, as it allows her to showcase her horse’s abilities while bringing joy to others.

Training and Preparation

Sara emphasises that the horses participating in these festivals don’t undergo specific training for the events. Instead, riders are well-acquainted with their horses, having taken them out in previous, smaller festivals.

The selection process for the right horse is based on the horse’s character rather than intensive training, as she confirms, “More than concentrating on training horses for the Moors, we look at the character of the horse.”

She continues, “The horses are not specifically trained for the fiestas; they are horses that are already working every day, tamed, and doing dressage exercises to prepare them for these events.”

The Role of Horses in Local Culture

Horses have historically played a pivotal role in Spanish culture, being the primary means of transportation and a crucial asset in battles and daily life.

While some fiestas have reduced the use of horses, Sara believes it is essential to preserve this cultural heritage, representing the customs of the past.

Unforgettable Moments

“I absolutely love going out on horseback,” Sara affirmed with a smile.

“It’s truly wonderful to witness people enjoying my horse and his performance. I find immense joy in participating in these fiestas; it’s a true passion of mine!”

But, as in life, things don’t always go as planned. Sara recalled a recent incident: “A little while back, my horse and I had an unexpected fall during one of our performances. The audience fell silent, and when we got back on our feet, I don’t think I’ve ever received such a heartfelt applause.”

Safety and Well-being

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of horses and riders is a top priority,” Sara confirmed.

“Healthy horses are selected for parades, and regular veterinary check-ups are conducted. Rubber horseshoes are used for added safety. Despite the precautions, accidents can happen, but they are managed with utmost care.”

The Bond with Horses

For Sara, the connection she shares with her horses revolves around trust and the recognition of their innate nobility.

“What truly moves me is witnessing the nobility that my horses possess. When I’m in the saddle, I have control over the horse, and I’m aware of its capabilities,” she explains.

“But when someone else rides your horse, you don’t have that same level of control. It’s when an inexperienced rider takes the reins, and the horse performs admirably, that you truly understand just how noble they are.”

Understanding and Appreciating the World of Horse Riding

Amid the spectacle of fiestas, where horses gracefully dance and perform, it’s easy to get lost in the moment. Yet, hidden behind the glitz and glamour lies a world of tireless dedication and unwavering commitment.

The true magic unfolds not on the stage, but in the hours spent training these magnificent creatures.

“While not everyone shares my perspective, and sadly, not all horses are treated with the same reverence,” Sarah said.

“I would like people to come here and take a glimpse of the profound care and respect we pour into our equine companions. It’s a testament to the bond we share, the countless hours spent nurturing the animals and the profound respect we have for these creatures who’ve graced our lives with their beauty and talent.”

The Future of Horse Riding in Fiestas

While Sara is passionate about preserving this cultural heritage, she acknowledges that the future of horse riding in fiestas may be uncertain.

“The number of horses participating seems to be declining, she confirmed. “However, I believe that as long as there are children who love horses and the tradition, it will continue to endure.”

Sara’s story offers a glimpse into the fascinating world of riders and their horses in the Moors & Christian festivals. Their dedication, love for these noble animals, and commitment to preserving tradition reveal a timeless connection between culture and the equestrian arts.

As we bid farewell to Sara, we’re left with a deeper appreciation for the rich history and heritage these festivals represent, with the hope that the bond between riders and horses will continue to flourish for generations to come.