Valencia set to receive 370-room Novotel in 2024

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 15:27

A new Novotel is set to open in Valencia next year. Credit: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock.com

The Pictet Group have teamed up with Hesperia Group and also The Accor Group brand Novotel to announce a new Novotel coming to Valencia next year.

It’s said that the Pictet Group are the ones leading the charge in this new venture and have begun work with Hesperia Group and The Accor Group brand to bring about plans to launch a Novotel in Valencia in the second half of 2024.

The area in which this hotel will be is already there and the foundations are present due to the fact it already being an Expo Hotel, therefore, the group will not have to start from scratch, instead just put their own stamp on things both inside and outside of the building.

Early reports are certainly exciting for the people of Valencia with it being claimed that this new hotel will boast 370 rooms and Novotel have strategically picked out this area as one they very much wanted to purchase.

Where will this new hotel be in Valencia?

This is said to be because of how it’s located in the Turia Garden, which is a strategic move from the companies due to it being in between the historic centre and also the Palacio de Congresos which will allow it to attract all sorts of visitors, tourists and residents.

The groups are looking to totally renovate the current Expo Hotel from the inside and make it more modern as well as offering customers are range of amenities and activities.

It’s believed that the new Novotel Hotel will indeed include a restaurant, rooftop terrace, a breakfast room, gym, coffee shop as well as a meeting room meaning they can target a range of potential customers and not limit their target market.

One of the more exciting parts of this new hotel will certainly be a rooftop terrace which will allow customers to take in stunning views of the city as well as get to use an outdoor swimming pool and bar to sip on cocktails and other drinks during sunsets.

Why this Novotel will help Valencia’s economy and tourism trade

Core Martin, Vice president for Development Spain and Portugal has been speaking on this new exciting venture by saying: “This agreement with Pictet allows us to continue to expand our presence of Novotel in the major cities of the Iberian Peninsula.

“It is a pleasure to have the confidence of a leading independent investment firm such as Pictet and its team in Spain. This is a magnificent collaboration that we hope to replicate in future projects.”

It would be a huge boost for the tourism industry and economy of Valencia because what this Novotel would bring is a major step up in hotel compared to the Expo building which is very outdated and needs improving.

Also, it looks as though the groups are really taking care of what they are doing for the areas as it’s been reported that the entire project will indeed comply with the sustainability standards and regulations set by Accor group’s decarbonisation policy.

Giving the people of Valencia, wider Spain and the rest of the world a chance to enjoy a summer’s sunset on a rooftop terrace while taking in the stunning skyline views is something that will surely only improve the area and get more people in and around the city.