By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 14:29

Image of Valencia CF's Mestalla Stadium. Credit: Google maps - Estadio de Mestalla Valencia CF

Valencia CF could be handed a huge lifeline to try and get their Nou Mestalla stadium completed in time for the 2030 World Cup.

One of Spain’s historic and iconic clubs has certainly encountered problems on and off the pitch in recent years with funding being a big issue and their ownership seemingly having no direction for where the team are heading.

There had been potential hope for Valencia when they began building a brand new 75,000 seater stadium all the way back in 2007 but with its planned opening being next year, it is still a long way off from hosting any sort of football match after seeing operations halted in 2009 due to financial issues.

It’s only added to the frustration and annoyance surrounding Valencia in recent times as they can only sit and look at this ghost stadium which is far from completion and reportedly needs around £100 million worth of investment to ensure it does finally get finished.

Earlier this week, FIFA made their decision on who would host the 2030 World Cup and they have done a footballing first by giving six different countries the chance to host at least one game during the tournament and Spain are indeed one of those countries.

Valencia’s Nou Mestalla to be ready for 2030 World Cup

This decision to hand out the World Cup to these countries comes after a joint bid from Portugal, Spain and Morocco to host the games and then FIFA decided that Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay would all host one of their country’s home games and pay homage to the very first World Cup.

This isn’t just exciting for Spanish football fans and national team lovers, but also for Valencia because the mayor believes the stadium will indeed be finished by 2030 and able to host World Cup games which will be an incredible sight given its huge capacity.

It has recently been reported that Valencia’s need for improvement has sparked interest and they could soon receive the £100 million required to finish off their Nou Mestalla stadium, but the source of the money is still remaining unnamed.

Why finishing the Nou Mestalla could be what Valencia need to compete

Hosting a World Cup is going to be a festival over in Spain as they celebrate all corners of the world arriving in their country to enjoy the world’s game, football, but it could also leave a legacy and provide a springboard for domestic football in Spain.

Valencia need a spark of some sort both on and off the pitch to get their club back to a historic place in La Liga having not finished higher than ninth since the 2018/19 season, and playing in a brand spanking new 75,000 capacity stadium could once again make them a real force in Spain.

If Valencia are to get back to their glory days then it will only be good news for the country, region and La Liga as the league looks to make it more competitive and attractive for overseas viewers who may only see it as a two-horse race most seasons.