By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 06 Oct 2023 • 17:12

Ryanair adds new routes from Belfast including one to Lanzarote. Image: Shutterstock.com/Krzysztofbubel

In the past 24 hours, Ryanair have announced they will be offering direct flights between Lanzarote and Belfast in a boost for both economies.

Ahead of the busy winter schedule for flights and holidays, Ryanair have handed Belfast a major boost by announcing three new routes which will run for the remainder of 2023, and one of them is indeed Lanzarote.

The other two are also very popular destinations across Europe, Porto and Turin, which will allow the people of Northern Ireland to experience some very fun and festive cities which may have hidden gem Christmas markets as well as some potential winter sun.

It’s believed that for this upcoming period of 2023, there will be 16 routes and three of them will be brand new to Belfast airport which will also see them now abse two aircraft at the airport on a permanent basis, allowing for a $200 million investment.

Ryanair set to offer flights from Belfast to Lanzarote

People of the UK love the sunshine and millions jet off every year as they go in search of heatwaves and warmer temperatures than back at home, but there is always something a bit better and comforting when you go away and it’s horrible winter weather in the UK and you’re basking in way more comfortably temperatures.

According to the Tui website, travellers looking to jet off to Lanzarote in the remainder of this year can expect average temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius in November and then heading into December it will likely stick around 19 degrees Celcius.

The airline’s website also claims that in December there is a 62% chance of a perfect sunny day, whereas in the UK it reportedly only gets as high as seven degrees Celcius on average during the festive month.

More winter sunshine may now be on the cards

So, if you are able to get onto one of these brand-new flights and routes from Belfast or any other UK airport, then jetting off to Lanzarote should definitely be on your agenda and radar if you’re someone who loves to chase the sun and warm weather all year around.

When it comes to what this latest decision means for Belfast where the flight will take off from, it’s said that this new investment will be used to support over 950 local jobs including highly paid aviation roles as Ryanair attempts to bump Belfast’s air traffic to 1.2 million passengers per annum.

They are clearly looking to make a big splash in Belfast having just re-opened for business from the airport in March this year and are always offering brand new routes for customers that can only help them grow.