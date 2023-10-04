Ryanair confirm reason for Police boarding Ibiza-bound flight

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 04 Oct 2023 • 12:56

Ryanair flight bound for Ibiza forced to land in Bordeaux. Photo credit: Ryanair

Budget airline Ryanair have confirmed that a passenger was forced to be escorted off an Ibiza-bound flight on Tuesday.

Many flights going out from the United Kingdom and bound for Ibiza are happy places and buzzing with good vibes and atmosphere as people get set to descend onto the party islands filled with some of the best DJs from around the world.

However, some people take it too far by potentially having one too many drinks in the airport and then on the flight itself, which can have devastating personal consequences as well as for everyone else on board.

Ryanair reveals why a passenger was escorted off Ibiza-bound flight

That appears to have been the case for one Ryanair passenger who was on board the flight going from Liverpool John Lennon airport at 12:40 pm on Tuesday, October 3, which was bound for Ibiza but had to make an emergency and unplanned landing before reaching their final destination.

The pilot was instructed to land in Bordeaux, France, to allow for police to come on board the plane and remove a passenger who was becoming ‘disruptive inflight’ and this reportedly happened at around 3:29 pm local time.

Ryanair passenger gets thrown off Liverpool to Ibiza flight for being too drunk. The flight had to be diverted to Bordeaux 🍻 pic.twitter.com/FiIxCLsKyk — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) October 3, 2023

Upon landing in France, police met the plane on the tarmac and swiftly boarded the aircraft before removing the passenger in question and the above video shows why he was taken off the flight as he was barely able to stand up unaided.

What have Ryanair said about the drunken passenger?

A spokesperson for Ryanair has released a statement about the incident and said: “This flight from Liverpool to Ibiza (03 Oct) diverted to Bordeaux after a passenger became disruptive inflight. Crew called ahead for police assistance and the aircraft was met by local police upon arrival who removed the passenger.

“The flight continued to Ibiza following a short delay. This is now a matter for local police.”

This has certainly been a wild week for flights and pilots having to make emergency landings due to unforeseen circumstances on their aircrafts with an Easyjet flight bound for Alicante being forced to make an unplanned landing in Birmingham on Tuesday morning, due to a passenger becoming unwell.

Then, prior to that incident, another Easyjet flight was forced to land in Lanzarote instead of Tenerife earlier this week due to some ‘unruly’ passengers, leaving many people with logistical headaches.

Like all of the above-mentioned flights with unplanned landings, this latest one to Ibiza was able to continue and make a safe landing on the island, much to the likely relief and delight of everyone onboard.