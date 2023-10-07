Israel ‘Declares State Of War’ After Gaza Rocket Strikes

By George Dagless • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 9:26

Israel has declared a ‘state of war’ after multiple rocket strikes hit the country from the Gaza strip.

Palestinian militants have fired rockets into southern and central Israel in what appears to be a surprise attack, with the Israeli military saying that armed gunmen had crossed the border and infiltrated Israeli communities.

What has happened in Israel?

In response to the attacks, Israel has declared a state of war.

“A number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip,” said a statement, as per The Guardian.

“The Israel Defence Forces will defend Israeli civilians and the Hamas terrorist organisation will pay heavy price for its actions.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with top security officials in the coming hours to discuss the next course of action from their side, whilst defence minister Yoav Gallant has authorised the call-up of reservists.

Israel declares it will defend itself

Israel’s military has also declared that it will defend the country on X, which was formerly known as Twitter:

“Israelis across the country—on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning.

“We will defend ourselves.”

Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced a military operation “in defence of the Aqsa mosque,” which is a holy site in Jerusalem . The militants who crossed the border into Israel were reportedly armed with heavy machine guns, submachine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, and were firing at pedestrians, cars and houses. This appears to be a fast-pace, evolving situation, and the next few hours will be telling.