Marina Machete Becomes First Transgender Woman To Win Miss Portugal And Now Competes In Miss Universe

By Chris King • Updated: 07 Oct 2023 • 16:49

Image of Marina Machete winning Miss Portugal. Credit: Instagram/marinamachetereis and missportugaloficial

A historic moment occurred in the city of Borba on Thursday, October 5, when Marina Machete was proclaimed winner of the Miss Portugal beauty contest.

As a result, the 28-year-old flight attendant became the first-ever trans woman to win the iconic pageant in the country. Marina had been trying to participate in the competition for several years and was eventually chosen to take part this year.

Posting on her Instagram account, she wrote: ‘Proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe Portugal. For years it was not possible for me to participate and today I am proud to be part of this incredible group of finalists’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Portugal ® (@missportugaloficial)



Marina Machete was born in the Portuguese town of Palmela, belonging to the District of Setúbal. During the contest, she spoke of her desire and commitment to the protection of human rights. In addition to receiving the Miss Portugal crown, she was also recognised in the ‘most confident’ category.

After her victory, the Miss will now participate in the 72nd Miss Universe contest which will be held this year on November 18 in the capital of El Salvador, as reported by cmjornal.pt.

Rikkie Kollé will also be taking part

She will be joined in El Salvador by the 22-year-old model and actress Rikkie Kollé, the Belgian representative and the first trans woman to win the Netherlands pageant.

Together, they will make a new page in the history of the competition when it begins in Central America. It will be the first time since the contest allowed their registration in 2012 that two trans women will be among the contestants in the Miss Universe finals.

Each of them will be hoping to do better than Spain’s Ángela Ponce. In 2018 she was the pageant’s first transgender contestant but failed to pass the first round.