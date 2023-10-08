Invisible Slavery In Europe

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 12:00

Modern slavery puts strawberries on our tables

Marbella is the location for the premiere of the documentary: “The Invisible. Modern slavery in Europe”, which tells the story of the situation of the workers involved in strawberry picking in Huelva. It was written and produced by the Swiss Sven Rufer for the Rosa de Luxemburgo International Foundation.

The “modern slavery” experienced by immigrants who work in the strawberry harvest in Huelva, with undignified working conditions, is the focus of the story. The documentary premiered in the competition section of the XVIII Marbella International Film Festival being held at the Red Dogs Cinema in Puerto Banús.

At the earlier presentation and discussion, the director, the Swiss Sven Rufer, said the documentary aims to show that, “this is not happening on the other side of the world, but in Spain, an EU country and popular holiday destination”.

It is an ambitious production in 4K feature film format, shot entirely in the province of Huelva. It deals with the economic, socio-labour and personal situations to which thousands of migrant farm workers in Huelva’s red fruit sector are subjected. Without this workforce it would be impossible for the strawberry industry in the area to survive.

The documentary includes shocking images never seen before, some of them obtained for the first time inside the Huelva farms themselves during the hard working days. A doctoral student from the University of Berne reports on the working conditions and health consequences of these precarious living situations.

The student’s conversations with representatives of trade unions, journalism, politics and academia show that there are no simple solutions and that, “Spain, the EU, the big distributors and other speculators don’t seem to want to change anything”.

“Fruits don’t end up just anywhere, but in our supermarkets and finally on everyone’s plate. For me it is an important issue to bring it to the screen, to raise awareness and give voice to the invisible,” the director of the film concluded.