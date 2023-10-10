Bedbug Hysteria Grips London

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 9:27

Image of 'bedbug' on London underground. Credit: lassogold@TikTok.com

A recently released video, which appears to show a bedbug crawling up the leg of a passenger travelling on the London Underground, has fired speculation that the infestation in France has already crossed the channel.

News from France has reported bedbugs infesting various public spaces, including trains and cinemas in Paris. The consistent media coverage of these incidents has heightened concerns among Britons about the potential spread of bedbugs to the UK, writes Metro.

At the weekend, a TikTok user claimed to have encountered one of these pests on the London Underground. She narrated her experience, saying, ‘Minding my own business on the Victoria Line, a ****ing bed bug is on my leg. Said he’d got a great deal on the Eurostar and wondered if I could take him home. No!’

Bedbug Experts

However, experts are sceptical about the authenticity of her claim. Professor Richard Wall from the University of Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences commented that the insect in the video doesn’t appear ‘flat enough’ to be a bedbug. He further clarified, ‘I’m also pretty confident that it’s not a tick either (too big). It’s worth noting that bedbugs are largely nocturnal.’

The British Pest Control Association (BCPA) also weighed in, expressing their uncertainty. They added: ‘We wouldn’t worry about bedbugs getting themselves an Oyster card just yet – it’s not very common to find bed bugs on public transport. They’re nocturnal and normally only come out during the hours you are in the deepest sleep, between 1:00 am and 5:00 am, to feed.’

Preventative Measures

Transport for London (TfL) has reassured the public about the cleanliness and safety of their services. They stated, ‘We are continuing to implement our rigorous and thorough cleaning measures that have been proven to keep both the interior and exterior of our trains clean.’

They further emphasised their commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness for the safety and confidence of both staff and passengers.

Eurostar, in light of the bedbug situation in France, has also ramped up its preventative measures on London-Paris trains.

Speaking to Politics Joe, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: ‘This is a real source of concern. People are worried about these bugs in Paris causing a problem in London.’

He added that he had spoken to TfL: ‘We’re taking steps to make sure we don’t have those problems in London. In relation to regular cleaning on not just the tubes and our buses, but talking to Eurostar as well.

‘TfL have one of the best regimes to clean our assets on a nightly basis, and we’re speaking to our friends in Paris to see if there are any lessons to be learned.’

‘For a variety of reasons we don’t think those issues will arise in London, but no complacency from TfL,’ he concluded.

Bedbugs In The UK

While the recent media frenzy might suggest otherwise, bedbugs are not a new phenomenon in the UK. The BPCA’s 2016 survey revealed that there were almost 11,900 bedbug-related pest control call-outs in 2015/16.

Rentokil reported a 65 per cent increase year-on-year in bedbug infestations. This rise is attributed to factors like their growing resistance to pesticides.

To combat these pests, experts recommend the heat or freeze method. This involves placing infested items in a dryer for an hour or freezing them for several days.

Factors Influencing The Surge In Bedbugs

The increase in sightings in both the UK and France might be seasonal. Bedbug numbers typically dip during winter and surge in warmer months. A warmer-than-average October might be exacerbating the situation.

Rentokil highlighted the role of international travel in the spread of bedbugs, stating, ‘The ongoing rise of international travel has made it easier for bed bugs to hitch a ride across borders.’

Bedbugs are notorious for their ability to travel by hiding in clothing, bags, and furniture. They are nocturnal feeders, drawn to humans by warmth and exhaled carbon dioxide. Their bites can leave a trail of itchy welts, though they pose minimal health risks. However, severe allergic reactions, though rare, can occur.