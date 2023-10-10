French Streets Littered With Bug-Ridden Mattresses

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 20:10

Image of bedbug. Credit: Piotr Naskrecki/creative Commons Attribution

Recent footage has emerged of discarded mattresses on the streets of France, raising the question: Is France’s bedbug issue spiralling out of control?

The streets of Marseille have seen households dump infested mattresses onto the streets in a desperate attempt to eliminate the troublesome insects.

Meanwhile, the French government is grappling with growing public anxiety after multiple schools shut down nationwide due to the widespread infestation.

Marseille’s Streets

Videos reveal pedestrians avoiding abandoned mattresses in Marseille, France’s second-largest city. Some mattresses littered the streets, while others leaned against bins. Residents have also been disposing of their household items, with a signs reading ‘bedbugs‘ attached, cautioning others against taking it.

A local, while being interviewed on Marseille’s streets for a TF1 report, cautiously sidestepped a discarded mattress. Another commented, ‘If you’re not careful, you might bump into a mattress and bedbugs might leap onto you.’

Bedbug Misconceptions

Contrary to popular belief, bedbugs don’t jump like fleas. Jean-Michel Berenger, an entomologist, interacts with these pests daily in his tightly sealed lab. ‘It’s just another insect. You can squash it with your finger. Its bite is harmless, and it doesn’t spread any diseases,’ he clarified in a report to TF1.

Social Media Fuels Bedbug Panic

Government representatives convened urgently last week, discussing solutions to a dilemma amplified by hearsay and viral online posts. This topic has dominated talk show discussions, even though pest control professionals seem relatively unfazed.

This unsettling situation comes at an inconvenient time for France, as they prepare to welcome numerous British and Irish rugby enthusiasts in Marseille and Paris for the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Tourism Linked To Bedbug Surge

Berenger observed a significant rise in bedbug incidents over the past two years. He identified a seasonal trend closely associated with tourist activities. ‘The peak season is every September/October. It coincides with people returning from holiday.

‘Individuals, after staying in hotels or Airbnbs, inadvertently bring bedbugs back to their homes,’ he noted. To curb the bedbug menace, immediate action is essential upon noticing the first signs, and the entire affected building should be treated.