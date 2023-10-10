Huawei Challenges Spanish Government Over 5G Decision

By George Dagless • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 16:32

Huawei is to challenge the Spanish government for what it considers to be a veto of its 5G network and equipment in the country.

Huawei is a leading technology giant from China, and has been heavily involved in the development and roll-out of 5G networks.

However, amid security fears and accusations of spying, it has been banned by some nations from being involved in technology and communications infrastructure.

Indeed, some governments have prevented their ministers and other members from using Huawei equipment.

And the U.S. the U.K. and Australia have all barred Huawei from operating in their 5G networks, with some officials alleging that Huawei technology could be used by China for espionage.

Indeed, Spain is of a similar mind with it previously allocating around 500m euros to develop 5G networks in rural areas but plans to exclude companies which it considers high risk from being involved in the project, with it labelling Huawei as one of those companies.

Whilst the company and Beijing have denied the allegations thrown at them, little is swaying governments from their current view and so Huawei is set to challenge the Spanish government’s footing.

As per Verdict, Huawei have appealed to Spain’s National Court, with the company calling the rules ‘disproportionate’ and ‘politically motivated.’

Spain made the ruling on Huawei based on the European Commission’s inclusion of Huawei in a list of ‘high-risk’ suppliers earlier this summer.

Quoted by El Pais, Huawei’s Spanish subsidary said of the case:

“The article in question interferes with the freedom of operators to choose the best provider based on objective criteria that reflect business, technical and security requirements.

“Instead, it seeks to exclude certain suppliers based on arbitrary political criteria. This approach will reduce competition, which will cause a distortion of the telecommunications sector in Spain.”

The rulings have hampered Huawei in the US and Europe, but they are looking to grow in areas like the Middle East, whilst also still pushing for further contracts in the West.