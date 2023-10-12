Denmark Schools Take Interesting Approach To ChatGPT Use

By George Dagless • Updated: 12 Oct 2023 • 15:12

Chat GPT

SCHOOLS in Denmark have thrown their arms wide open to the use of AI chatbot ChatGPT, in a bid to help students learn alongside it.

Artificial intelligence has been on the scene for a number of years, both in real life and in sci-fi movies.

However, in recent years it feels as though it has really gained momentum and use, with ChatGPT just a number of AI prompters that quickly produce copy and answers to questions in the blink of an eye.

A useful tool without doubt, but also a potential method for students to skip on homework without thought, and of course for those in the writing and publishing industry, among others, to save time though potentially at the risk of losing that human touch.

Indeed, in Denmark it was being noted that some students were using ChatGPT for some of their assignments, but perhaps not really learning from it.

Denmark’s AI embrace

Indeed, as quoted by Euro News, Mette Mølgaard Pedersen, an English teacher in the country said:

“My experience was that the students would use it without any kind of thought, and in that way, it becomes an obstacle to learning, and learning is the whole project here.

“But if we could change the way they use it so that it becomes a tool for learning, then we would have won a lot, both in terms of, well, giving the students a new tool for learning, but also in terms of the relationship with the students.

“Because if we can have the conversation with them about how to use AI, then the whole idea that they can’t talk to us about it because it’s forbidden goes away.

“And whether or not you like this and whether or not you think it’s problematic, you have to realise that it is here. And if you drive it underground, then you stop all conversation about it”.

Five schools in Denmark are now encouraging the use of the technology, and it seems as though it might not stop there in the country.

AI is here to stay, and it makes sense for young people to learn how to work with it, rather than shun it.