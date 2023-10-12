Greta Thunberg Leads Protests Against Norway Wind Farm

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 14:17

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg has joined a number of protestors over a large wind farm in Norway as per Euro News.

The young climate activist, famed for a number of passionate speeches about the environment and also for giving blunt messages to a host of politicians for their approach to making the planet greener, has only just recently been fined in her native Sweden for refusing to leave an oil terminal in July during a protest.

Undeterred by this, she’s swapped Sweden for Scandinavian neighbours Norway, joining a host of activists who are protesting outside of the office of Europe’s largest onshore wind farm.

Norway protests at onshore wind farm

Thunberg and the other activists sat down on the ground outside the building in Oslo of Statkraft, a state-owned company that operates 80 of the wind turbines at Fosen.

151 turbines in central Norway’s Fosen district have been built, despite activists continued campaigns and also a ruling that their construction had violated the rights of the Sami people, who have used the land in the area to herd reindeer for hundreds of years.

Thunberg has been consistent and steadfast in her support of the Sami people and their struggle, saying earlier this year:

“Indigenous rights, human rights, must go hand-in-hand with climate protection and climate action. That can’t happen at the expense of some people.”

And now, more recently at the protest, she has doubled down on her comments:

“We cannot have renewable energy that violates human rights,” she said.

“Statkraft and other owners must step forward and demand a solution to the Fosen case, so that green energy is developed in the right way in the future without violating the rights of Indigenous people.”

Currently, there are no plans to bring the wind turbines down in the Fosen area of Norway, which is some 450km away from the nation’s capital Oslo.