By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 10:18

Real Madrid board member confident Kylian Mbappe will join in 2024.

Real Madrid board member, Jose Manuel Otero Lastre, has encouraged Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Mbappe has been at the centre of one of the most drawn-out and prolonged transfer sagas in footballing history having been tipped to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Real Madrid for a number of years now, but he always seems to fold and stay with his boyhood club.

During the most recent summer transfer window, Mbappe was seemingly in a very strong position when it came to his future heading into the final year of his contract and was talking about not playing for PSG again until a major U-turn was made by the French international and he even decided to sign a new deal.

The French international now has a contract to run until 2025, but it’s believed that there is now an agreement in place between the player and club to let him leave next summer for Real Madrid, as long as the valuation is met by Los Blancos.

Will Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid?

France’s World Cup winner and star boy has long spoken about Real Madrid and the feelings have been reciprocated over in Spain with players and board members all speaking highly of the striker and how he must join Real Madrid.

Mbappe admitted back in 2022 that he already felt like the Spanish capital was indeed his home, despite currently playing for his boyhood club.

“You never know what is going to happen,” Mbappe told the New York Times. “I’ve never been there [Real Madrid] but it seems like it’s my home or something like that.”

Jose Manuel Otero Lastre is the latest to offer his opinion and advice to Mbappe ahead of a big summer for the forward, he said: “We hope that Mbappe has the same thoughts as Bellingham.

“I trust that he will come. Mbappe will achieve glory when he comes to Real Madrid. He will win a Champions League someday. Now, it seems like PSG are less powerful than before because they no longer have such good players.

“Madrid guarantees security, a seriousness that brings results. I trust he will say yes when he is a free agent. Mbappe was born to play for Real Madrid.”

The La Liga giants have been chasing Mbappe for over 10 years now, so it’s no surprise that everyone is so keen to finally get him signed up. It’s claimed that back in 2012, Mbappe was invited for a trial with Real Madrid, although even back then he and his family were rejecting the Spanish superpower as he enjoyed his time in Spain but decided France was the best destination.

How long have Real Madrid wanted to sign Mbappe?

Mbappe’s father spoke at the time about his son’s decision to go to Madrid before they all ultimately decided to stay in his home country, he said: “We did not go to Madrid to learn more about our son’s potential, but to please him”

The Parisian-born striker has since admitted that it was his parents’ decision to keep him away from Madrid as they wanted him to grow up in France and get a proper education, while also playing football.

Mbappe claimed: “My parents wanted me to start my career in France, to have a French education in football but also in education itself. Going to Spain, even with Zidane [there] was another country, another culture.”

Having been part of a PSG team that’s stuttered and struggled under Luis Enrique this season, Mbappe is cutting a frustrated figure and the Parisian side’s slow start to the campaign will likely only reinforce the idea in his head about wanting to leave next summer for the glitz and glamour of Real Madrid.

How much must Real Madrid pay to sign Mbappe?

However, it remains to be seen how Real Madrid will be able to fund this sort of deal as PSG were demanding around £215 million (€250 million) and after spending big on Jude Bellingham this summer, and splashing a lot of money on their new Bernabeu stadium, they could find money harder to come by next year.

Therefore, the door could be left open for a move to the Premier League, where clubs are never short of cash and very keen to sign in the best superstars. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with an audacious move for Mbappe in the past.

Mbappe may well see the Premier League as an interesting move, especially as it would offer him the chance to compete against Erling Haaland to try and settle the debate as to who is the best finisher and overall footballer.

For that to happen, however, Mbappe would need a drastic change of heart to reject any advances from Real Madrid, a club who have been tracking him since he was a teenager, especially when he could be playing alongside some of the most exciting young players on the planet.