Sir Tom’s Family DID Profit From Hero’s Legacy

At the height of the pandemic, when the future of the whole world seemed to hang in the balance, Captain Tom Moore stood up and brought some hope and sanity back to everyone’s lives. Sadly that memory has been tarnished by his surviving family amid accusations of theft.
On Thursday, September 12, a programme will be screened, in which Piers Morgan will interview Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, who became a beacon of hope during the height of the pandemic, writes the Independent.
The interview will shed light on the thorny subject that surrounds Sir Tom’s family, who have been accused of profiting from the charity donations received by the generous UK public.
Hannah reveals that her father, Sir Tom, desired for the family to retain the profits from the three books he authored. The Sun newspaper highlighted that these profits amounted to £800,000. ‘These were my father’s books, and it was honestly such a joy for him to write them, but they were his books,’ she stated. When Morgan asks if the money was for the family, she confirms with a simple ‘yes’.
The family clarified to TalkTV that there was never an implication that the book sales would benefit charity. In a distressing admission, Hannah reveals that the family faced threats. ‘There is a forum… they were all discussing how they were going to come and kill us all,’ she shared.
Hannah also mentioned her £18,000 payment for attending the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Awards in 2021. This was in addition to her role as the foundation’s chief executive.
The sum was channelled to her family’s business, Maytrix Group. Out of this, £16,000 was retained, and £2,000 was donated to the Captain Tom Foundation.
The Charity Commission had previously initiated an inquiry into the foundation in June 2022, citing concerns over its management and its independence from Sir Tom’s family.
The foundation’s recent accounts revealed that from August 2021 to April 2022, Hannah received a gross salary of £63,750 as interim CEO. Additionally, she was compensated £7,602 for travel and administrative expenses between June 2021 and November 2022.
This summer, the foundation ceased accepting donations after local authorities demanded the removal of an unauthorised structure at Hannah’s residence.
Despite the controversy, the legacy of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £38 million for the NHS and was knighted for his efforts, still remains a symbol of hope.
