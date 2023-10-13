Age in Spain – Fitting In

By EWN • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 10:00

We live on a farm outside a small market town in northern Spain, and we’ve gone through the crucible of meeting and integrating into the community.

It is a longer process than you would think in such a small community, but life runs at a pace here that is very different than where we are from. And besides, most of our neighbours have known each other for generations. The benefit of being a newcomer is that we have no history. None of the local feuds are our feuds. And, as a result, the ice began to melt.

My neighbour comes over and sits on the porch in the evening. She whispers the local gossip in my ear and gives me the lay of the land. Who is doing what they shouldn’t. And those who are going through a rough time. Neighbours who have given up farming and whose farms might be up for sale soon. Or those starting new businesses and how much they’re spending. It seems everyone is in each other’s pockets and knows everyone’s business. I feel sure they know ours, too.

The other day I went to the hardware store. The man there met me in the aisle of drawers filled with screws and nuts and bolts. Things like that. I was looking for something specific Jeff had sent me for, and I was reading the tags carefully and trying to ensure I returned with what was needed for our project. Without hesitation, he reached into the right bin and extracted the screws, telling me that he knows the project we are working on, and this is what we need. I was dumbfounded. I have never spoken to this man about our project. And while perhaps I should be freaked out, instead it made me smile. Because now I know they treat us like locals.

Kelli Field is an American expat writer/blogger living in rural Galicia, and a volunteer for Age in Spain.

Some of her other writing about moving to and living in Spain can be found at www.vivaespanamovingtospain.com

