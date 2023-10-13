By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 11:58

Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge issued with an arrest warrant.

Former Liverpool striker, Daniel Sturridge, has been issued with an arrest warrant in Los Angeles.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Champions League winner Sturridge after he failed to appear in court in Los Angeles, America over money he allegedly owes to a man who claims he found the former striker’s dog.

Sturridge, 34, offered anyone in the public a healthy reward back in 2019 when he was out in LA if they helped him find his dog that had reportedly been stolen, but despite being reunited with his pet, there were to be more problems for the ex-Liverpool man.

It’s claimed that Foster Washington, who is an American rapper who goes by the name of Killa Fame, was the man who helped Sturridge get his dog back but as of right now, he is yet to receive any sort of money from him.

This is not the first time that the situation has turned up in court because back in 2021 a judge ordered Sturridge to pay Mr Washington $30,000 (€28,450) after the ex-professional failed to respond to the claim made by the rapper.

Daniel Sturridge issued an arrest warrant

The decision ended up being a default judgment because of Sturridge’s lack of response or defence, but he has seemingly taken the same stance years later as he simply didn’t turn up for a debtor’s exam in LA.

At the beginning of the season, it looked as though Sturridge could become a regular Sky Sports pundit following his appearance during the Chelsea vs Liverpool game, however, he has not been seen since and this off-camera issue could be the reason why.

It’s quite bizarre that Sturridge is willing to let something so simple as handing out a promised reward turn so ugly and be played out in the public, and may well raise further questions about his finances given he failed to attend his debtor’s exam, where he would’ve been asked to answer questions about his personal finances.

Why is Sturridge wanted by the police?

A new hearing has now been set for November 30, which Sturridge will be expected to attend, either on his own or following an arrest.

Mr Washington has pointed out that the trial is about more than just the money, it’s about the principle of someone keeping their word, especially when they are so famous.

He said: “For me, it’s a point of principle. He promised me the money. It’s a substantial amount of money that could change my family’s life.

“He thinks he is above the law. He thinks because he’s rich he doesn’t have to respond to what’s going on. That’s why I had to have the judge issue a warrant so he has to pay the money.”

It is indeed a life-changing sum of money for people who are not awash with cash after enjoying an illustrious footballing career, but Sturridge is clearly trying to get out of paying someone who appears deserving of that cash upfront.