By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 19:41

Image of the club's badge at Barcelona's Camp Nou Football Stadium. Credit: Yuri Turkov/Shutterstock.com

Barcelona’s Joao Felix is set to receive a monster 900% wage increase thanks to a clause in his contract.

Felix was a wanted man by Barcelona during the summer transfer window and he made it very clear that his dream was to join the Catalonian giants, even if that meant he had to take a pay decrease due to their ongoing financial woes.

That is exactly what happened with the Portuguese international reportedly taking a major dint in his weekly wage which was a staggering £250,000 (€280,000) per week at Atletico Madrid, and is now said to be on £6,635 (€7,659) a week in Barcelona.

While not many people would turn their noses up at that sort of wage in real life, in terms of footballers and someone with the ability Felix possesses, that is an incredibly low and rather insulting salary to be earning.

Are Barcelona struggling financially?

However, he was desperate to get out of Atletico Madrid and so was willing to do anything possible and that sort of wage cut has seemingly helped Barcelona’s finances.

That is because according to reports, Barcelona have indeed seen an improvement in their finances since the season started, and that is great news for Felix who put a very nice clause in his contract.

This clause is said to be that when Barcelona’s finances started to look healthier, then the La Liga side would have to bump Felix’s wages back up immediately and it will now equate to £3.45 million (€4 million) for the remainder of his season-long loan deal.

Felix’s new salary works out at a monster 900% increase which will make him feel like he’s getting a fair wage for his impressive form on the pitch having registered six goal involvements across all competitions under Xavi.

This is indeed still a far cry from what he was earning during the first half of last season in the capital, but at least it’s more than the £6,635, it remains to be seen what will happen next summer.

At the moment, Felix – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea – will be returning to Atletico Madrid, unless Barcelona can stump up enough cash to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Atletico Madrid are certainly going to make a major loss on any permanent transfer having paid £113 million (€126 million) back in 2017 for the Portuguese talent, but now they would be looking to get anywhere near half of that.

This is mainly because neither the club nor Felix wish to work together, he has just two years left to run on his contract when next summer rolls around and his performances over the last 12 months have been poor, to say the least with just eight league goals to his name since the start of last campaign.