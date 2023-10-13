Mark Slack – Road Test

By Mark Slack • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 10:18

Former Sophia Loren vintage Rolls-Royce gains new electric life

In its latest project, Lunaz has elevated a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II, first built in 1960 and owned by Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren, to fully-electric power. The motor car was commissioned by The Largo hotel, Porto, Portugal.

Only the sophisticated and celebrated Silver Cloud II silhouette remains – every surface, inside and out, has been modernised and upgraded. The vehicle’s coachwork is now finished in a bespoke two-tone finish, with the upper portion in Shale over a Rich Gold lower with matching wheel centres. The interior is trimmed in Sage leather with classic burr walnut wood detailing; the carpets from Sedna, which are woven using material from reclaimed nylon fishing nets and use a backing made from recycled ocean plastics, are finished in a Quartz colour with Gray Owl edge binding.

As with every car by Lunaz the original petrol engine has been replaced with a specifically engineered version of Lunaz’ proprietary electric powertrain and battery. Indeed, the original Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II was engineered for near-silent running, a characteristic the electric powertrain only serves to elevate and enhance.

The entire Lunaz elevation process has been carried out at the company’s purpose-built production and research facility at Silverstone, UK.

The Silver Cloud II was intended primarily for chauffeur-driven use, and Lunaz has integrated a suite of modern features to create a serene, relaxing environment for rear-seat passengers. These include heated seats, a specially engineered Android and Apple Carplay-compatible audio system, and USB/USB-C charging points. Even the rear-seat cushion bolsters have been subtly reduced to increase legroom without compromising comfort or support.

The driver also benefits from upgraded controls barely imagined in the 1960s, including parking cameras linked to a full colour, six-inch display screen in the dashboard plus cruise control and an electronic parking brake.

As well as representing a highly modern expression of one of the most iconic silhouettes in motoring history, this exceptional motor car marks the public confirmation of the Lunaz Hotel Programme. Under this service, several hotel operators around the world have already commissioned Lunaz to elevate classic models from Bentley and Rolls-Royce, as well as one notable long wheelbase classic Range Rover commission, which will be used to transport hotel guests on challenging off-road terrain.

Within the restoration process, hotel customers are able to benefit from near-limitless possibilities for personalisation. Prices for motor cars within the Lunaz Hotel Programme begin at £550,000 excluding local taxes.