The German finance minister, Christian Lindner, has extended a Brexit lifeline to the UK on trade agreements with the European Union.

Lindner has urged the British to take “new steps” in order to develop fresh relations in the current post-Brexit era that is still very apparent but to an extent sidelined from the headlines by the ongoing and emerging conflicts in Ukraine and Israel/Palestine, respectively.

In addition to that, an uncertain domestic situation in the UK means that Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservative government could be replaced by a Labour administration over the course of the next 12 months.

However, a hand has been extended by the Free Democratic Party leader – who also serves as German finance minister – for the UK to build trade relations with the EU.