Poland Heads To The Polls In Important Election

By George Dagless • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 13:56

Poland reports provocation by Belarusian military at newly erected border fence Credit: Creative Commons

Poland will head to the polls on Sunday with many in the country viewing the election about to take place as one of the most important for a generation.

In a current climate where the geopolitical stage is so unsettled thanks to wars in Ukraine and now the Middle East again, very few things are certain.

Indeed, it has seen the political landscape shift dramatically, and Poland now sits at a crossroads as to what path it heads down ideologically-speaking.

Some of the policies on the line, from different parties, include the country’s legal stance on LGBTQ+ rights, abortion, and democracy, and the result of the election could dictate life in the country for many years to come.

Poland heads to polls for crucial election

According to the editor of the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, Boguslaw Chrabota, the election “will decide the future of Poland as a country of liberal democracy, a system that has been a guarantor of Polish success for the last three decades,” as shared by Euro News.

Currently, the Law and Justice party is in charge in Poland, with them having conservative views over things like LGBTQ+ rights and abortion.

Indeed, the latter is only legal in the case of rape or incest, or if there is a threat to their life and health, and should they lose we could see reforms around abortion and civil unions between same-sex partners.

A supporter of the ruling party, Bozena Zych, said via Euro News:

“I’m afraid that I’ll wake up after the elections and there will be such a change that, for example, abortion will be promoted (and) LGBT.”

Law and Justice currently appear to have the lead in the polls and could therefore extend their stay in power, but those hoping for a more liberal outlook for Poland and hopeful that the winds of change will blow through their country tomorrow.