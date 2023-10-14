By Graeme Hanna • Updated: 14 Oct 2023 • 10:18

Yolanda Diaz has called for action on the situation in Gaza. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s acting Deputy Prime Minister, Yolanda Díaz, has implored Europe to act to prevent a ‘massacre’ in Gaza.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, October 13 the prominent left-wing leader of the Sumar coalition stated:

“The international community cannot look the other way in the face of the situation in Gaza. The EU must demand that Israel stop plans that are causing a massacre. Spain and the EU must urgently mobilise for peace.”

Her statement was made, as a warning came from the Israeli Defence Force that more than 1 million people in the north of Gaza will need to move south within 24 hours. IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee advised that two routes have been opened for use between the hours of 10am and 4pm local time (7am to 1pm GMT) on Saturday, October 14.

Díaz is the head of Spain’s far-left Sumar party, which has propped up Pedro Sanchez’s government in recent times, including the acting administration that is in place at present.

In calling for the EU “to urgently mobilize for peace”, it shows the contrast and the void that exists between important political figures in countries like Spain and the hierarchy of the European bloc.

Even within Spain, there is a general split between the left and right on the Israel-Palestine conflict, which is obviously no surprise but it indicates just how difficult it will be to find international solutions and more importantly to find a breakthrough on the ground for peace in the conflict zone which seems a long way off just now.

As reported by Euraktiv, ‘Díaz made clear her rejection of Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians, after Partido Popular (PP/EPP), Spain’s main opposition force in parliament, accused her of not having condemned the attacks against Israel clearly enough.’

By contrast, the same could not be said about EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking in Israel on Friday where set met various politicos including PM Benjamin Netanyahu, she stated unequivocally, “We are friends of Israel. When friends are under attack, we stand by them.”

“Israel has the right and duty to respond to Hamas’ act of war. We call for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas.”

As the conflict enters its second week, an Israeli ground offensive appears just a matter of time, especially after the evacuation order was issued to residents of northern Gaza. With the sheer volume of numbers, it will be an extremely difficult task to manage and then there is the humanitarian problem of where so many people will find shelter, food and water.

Uncertainty and fear reign at present. Either way, on both sides, the international community will need to act eventually.