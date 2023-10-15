By Graeme Hanna •
Updated: 15 Oct 2023 • 10:57
A man from Glasgow is in a coma after a bathroom accident whilst on holiday in Benidorm, Costa Blanca.
Stephen Ross, aged 61, is currently in an unresponsive state following the fall which caused him to suffer a brain aneurysm.
His distraught family has set up a fundraising drive so that he can go home to Scotland to receive the care and attention that he needs, as reported by STV.
Stephen’s partner, Lorraine Johnstone, shared a heartfelt message describing her “total shock” and described what happened last month at their hotel.
Four days into the holiday, Stephen slipped on a step going into the bathroom which caused the fall that knocked him out. Lorraine was assisted by a cleaner who Stephen had just let into the room.
He was then rushed in an ambulance to a nearby private hospital where he received emergency surgery to save his life.
Heartache, stress and worry after husband’s Benidorm bathroom fall
On the GoFundMe page that was set up, Lorraine described her reticence to reach out for help but her need is clear.
“As you can imagine I was in total shock and some state, thank god the cleaner was there as she phoned the ambulance, which took seven minutes but rushed Stephen to a private hospital, where he was treated and looked after.”
After further treatment, Stephen stayed at the location for another two days before he was transferred to a regular hospital.
Lorraine revealed that their holiday insurance is only covering 18% of the total medical bill which is why she needs assistance to bring her partner home, as well as her own ongoing costs in Spain.
She continued, “Stephen is still in this hospital and he is in a coma but is fighting through and we can only hope he gets better and wakes up soon. We do have holiday insurance, however, it is only paying 18% of hospital costs, leaving myself with a huge bill that I don’t have the money to pay.”
“My main priority is getting Stephen the care he needs so I can get him back home with me to look after him.”
Graeme is a freelance writer based in Belfast, Northern Ireland who has been writing full-time for the last three years. He specialises in football and Rangers FC in particular, as well as being on top of news and trending matters. His work has been published in titles such as Rangers Review, Give Me Sport, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon and the Belfast News Letter.
