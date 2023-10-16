By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 21:50

German police investigating attacks on Jewish people's homes. Credit: Pradeep Thomas Thundiyil/Shutterstock.com

Homes across Berlin have seen the Star of David painted onto their doors, as people look to point out where Jews are living.

The Star of David has been painted on several doors across Berlin, Germany as a way to mark out who is Jewish within communities amid the growing tensions between Jews and pro-Palestine supporters.

There has long been conflict and tension between the two groups because of the long-standing issues over in the Middle East, but following the Hamas attack on Israelis, things have called all over Europe.

Protests and demonstrations have taken place in major cities such as London and Madrid as people showed their support for Palestine and the people who are being consistently bombed and shelled in the Gaza Strip.

Attacks on Jews living in Berlin on the rise

Some people appear to have gone further than others with a couple being spotted to have pictures of Hamas militants celotaped onto their clothes, seemingly in support of the attack they launched on innocent people earlier this month.

However, a lot of Jews are not scared for their life and remain worried about just leaving their house, and maybe nowhere more so than in Germany’s capital after this spate of graffiti attacks on houses.

The chilling pictures and videos of houses with the Star of David on them are making people think back to a far darker time when the Nazis were at large and killing millions of people from the Jewish community.

When the Nazis were in power and causing chaos all over the world and in Germany, many people painted the Star of David onto the doors of businesses as a way to deter people from funding Jewish people.

Are Jewish people scared following the Hamas-Israel war?

Jewish people who are living in Berlin right now have claimed that there’s been a significant rise in abuse targeted at them since the Hamas attack, with one woman speaking about her concerns to BILD.

She said: “I speak Hebrew, talk on the phone in Hebrew, and wear a Star of David… I really thought about whether I should stay at home.”

Police in Berlin are now said to be investigating the incidents and trying to determine whether or not all the houses which have been painted are indeed owned by people from within the Jewish community.

These attacks have come in the wake of a German Intelligence Chief claiming that ‘some Palestinians are openly and blatantly calling for a kind of Kristallnacht 2.0,’ which refers to how the Nazis treat Jews back in 1938.