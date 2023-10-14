By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 12:26

120 civilians are being held hostage in Gaza

One Spanish national is said to still be missing and unaccounted for with over 100 people reportedly being held captive by Hamas militants.

This week it has all been about countries scrambling to get military aircraft together and rescue citizens who have been left stranded and stuck between the Israel-Hamas war over in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, October 11, Spain sent two military aircraft over to Tel Aviv and managed to bring back 500 citizens who had requested an extraction and return home, while the majority of them were Spanish nationals, there were people from other countries on board.

Hamas militants were the ones who decided to escalate tensions between Palestine and Israel last weekend when they launched a surprise attack on an Israeli music festival and their efforts have since seen 1,300 people killed by their troops.

How many people are missing in Israel?

While the attack was launched against Israel and the people who had seemingly been okay with how their country had been attacking and treating the people of Palestine, they managed to inflict pain on people from all around the world.

This is because, according to AFP news agency, more than 100 foreign nationals have now been killed, kidnapped or still unaccounted for which shows how crucial it is for countries to continue their efforts to get people out of Israel, Palestine and more critically, the Gaza Strip.

UPDATE: As of this time, the IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/AT75iC8TmY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

AFP have released their most recent information – which is based on what national authorities have said – on how many people are still missing or have been killed, with a lot of Europeans still in precarious positions.

Austria – Three dead and two missing

Three dead and two missing Italy – Three missing

– Three missing Ireland – One dead

– One dead Portugal – One dead and four missing

– One dead and four missing Spain – One dead and one missing

– One dead and one missing Switzerland – One dead

– One dead Turkey – One dead and one missing

– One dead and one missing UK – Four dead

How many people have been taken hostage by the Hamas group?

The fact that so many people are still missing from countries all over the world does indeed still allow families to have hope and pray they will come back home safe, although what they will be going through right now could be worth not even thinking about.

The Israel Defense Forces have posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that there are indeed 120 civilians being held by the Hamas militants in Gaza, and the release of these people is something that Israel is demanding to happen immediately.

Until Israel sees all hostages released, they are very likely to continue their shelling, bombing and ground attacks on Hamas in Gaza, and people around the world will be praying for the militants to see sense and hand over all the innocent ones sooner rather than later.