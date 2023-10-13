By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 10:04

Spanish citizen please for government to help stranded families.

Islam Hamdam, a Spanish citizen, has called on the government to send more urgent help to get people out of Gaza.

With every passing day, people who have loved ones and friends over in Israel and Gazza will be losing a little bit of hope as they watch newsreels of how bad the reality is over in the Middle East following relentless bombing from both sides.

Images and videos show buildings reduced to nothing but rubble as the lucky survivors are forced to search for others by hand, knowing that another airstrike could happen any time soon, such is the harsh reality they are living in for the world to see every day.

When someone is impacted closer to home it makes everything seem far more real, and that is now the case with Spanish citizen, Hamdam, speaking out from Gaza where all supplies and humanitarian aid have been blocked and stopped by Israel.

How many Spaniards are stranded in Israel and Gaza?

Hamdam has a PhD in nutrition from the University of Valencia and is now calling out for help from the Spanish government to just pressure Israel into allowing a humanitarian corridor so the innocent people who are not involved in the fighting can escape to safety.

“I have a three-month-old baby, and I need drinking water to make his bottles. But there isn’t any,” Hamdam said. “There are no diapers, no milk, there’s nothing.

“We are very stressed, our children are in our arms 24 hours a day. They are very scared. They don’t want to sleep. They don’t want to eat.

“We ask the Spanish government to pressure Israel to make an exception and allow us to leave Gaza and if they can guarantee an evacuation, we would need to be sure that it was safe to travel to the border. It’s extremely dangerous right now.”

Hamdam has claimed that the Rafha border – which is usually used to leave Gazza – has been bombed by Israel, meaning that there is no safe way to leave Gazza at the moment she added: “Israeli forces aren’t respecting anything, not even schools.”

She has two young children who are also Spanish citizens and believes there are about 30 other Spanish families who are in a similar situation to herself, which she believes should force the government to try and help them out.

Will Spain evacuate more people from Israel?

It was just earlier this week when Spain sent over two military aircraft to Tel Aviv, Israel and managed to evacuate 500 people, mostly Spanish citizens, although other EU nationals were helped onto the plane.

The situation looks like something out of a war movie, but what is going on in the Middle East and Hamdam is only preparing for things to get much worse when more supplies begin to run out in the coming days.

She said: “They aren’t letting humanitarian aid in and they don’t want to.

“A lot of people lost their homes, wallets, and don’t have anything. But even if you want to buy something now, like food or warm clothes for children, you can’t.”

On Thursday, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, admitted that they would not be evacuating around 10,000 Spanish residents in Palestine and Israel as things stand, so it looks like Hamdam’s plea may well fall on deaf ears unless there’s a sudden change of heart in government.