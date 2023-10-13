By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 10:51

Three Jewish schools close in the UK in the interest of safety.

Three Jewish schools have informed parents and pupils that they will be closing their doors in the interest of safety.

This decision will not have come lightly but with antisemitic attacks having quadrupled in recent days following the Israel-Hamas war going on in the Middle East, some schools have felt they had no choice but to close their doors at least until Monday.

The schools are said to all be located in North London and one of them has advised parents to keep themselves and their children inside for the time being because ‘of the risk of violence on the streets’.

Menorah High School, Torah Vodaas Primary School and Ateres Beis Yaakov, all located in Barnet, have recently sent letters out to all parents, informing them that today, Friday, October 13, their doors would not open due to the ongoing violence threat from some Palestinians.

Since the Hamas militant group launched a devasting attack on Israelis and both killed and kidnapped many people, there have been widespread celebrations and demonstrations from Palestinians across Europe, with both London and Madrid experiencing these events.

Why are Jewish schools closing?

These large-scale demonstrations have certainly sent shockwaves through the Jewish community as the government have had to urgently respond with an increased amount police outside synagogues and other Jewish landmarks.

Despite the concerns of many Jews, a spokesperson for the Community Security Trust has urged all schools to remain open.

He said: “CST’s advice to Jewish schools remains that Jewish life should continue and schools should remain open as normal.

“All Jewish schools have security guards that are paid for by the government, which has today pledged a further £3m towards the cost of security guarding in addition to the measures that are already in place.”

Esther Pearlman, the headteacher of Menorah High School, has admitted that it was indeed a difficult decision for the school to take as she said: “Please be aware that this difficult decision has been reached because the [sic] of the risk of violence on the streets.

How are the Jewish communities being protected from Palestinians?

“The police are concerned that as the girls are not in school, they will venture outdoors and have asked us to advise you that it is incumbent on you as parents that your children remain indoors.”

Following the Hamas attack, Palestinians in Madrid saw it fit to deface the main synagogue in the city by spelling out ‘Free Palestine’ as well as crossing out a star of David on the building, and that has forced the police to step up their presence and patrols around key landmarks.

It is indeed a very alarming and worrying time to be part of the Jewish community because of how prominent and loud some Palestinians are in many cities after what they believe was a rightful attack on Israelis last weekend.

As of right now, there have been no violent or fatal attacks reported when it comes to Palestinians or the Jews, but the longer this war goes on in the Middle East and thousands more are confirmed killed, it will only ignite further fires and tensions between the two groups.