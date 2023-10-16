By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 12:58

Take That announce 2024 European tour.

World-famous pop group Take That have announced dates for their upcoming 2024 European tour, and Spain has landed four dates.

Take That fans were left incredibly excited just a few weeks ago when the band’s logo was projected onto certain arenas around the United Kingdom, which was a teaser for what was about to come.

The pop band have now announced the dates and venues for their 2024 European tour which is going to see them perform all over the continent with people from Italy, Portugal and Spain being handed the chance to see the band in action.

When the band kick off their tour in 2024 it will be five years since the last time they all hit the road to perform their Greatest Hits tour, so fans will be very keen to get a live glimpse of the band members.

This upcoming tour is labelled ‘This Life Under The Stars’ and will be starting off in England when Take That perform in Sheffield on April 13, 2024, before heading to Leeds where they will perform three nights prior to jetting over to Dublin.

Following these performances in the UK and Ireland, Take That will take their world-famous voices and stage performances overseas as they look to treat the people of Germany in Hannover before a date in Copenhagen which is then followed by three nights back in Germany performing in Berlin, Monchengladbach and Munich.

‘This Life On Tour’ is coming to Europe in 2024 for a series of exclusive shows under the stars at outdoor venues ✨💙 pic.twitter.com/evrItodGif — Take That (@takethat) October 16, 2023

For fans of Take That residing in Spain or planning a trip to see their favourite band, they will have to wait a little longer than some other people across Europe because the band do not arrive for their first performance until July 13.

Where in Spain will Take That be performing?

This is when Take That will be looking to wow the people of Spain at the Alma Barcelona and then two days later will be in Marbella to perform at the much-loved Starlite Festival and then there is no break for the group as the next day they head to Seville for the Iconica festival.

Take That’s last stop in Spain will indeed be in the country’s capital, Madrid, on July 17 at the Noches Del Botanico, so fans will have to circle these dates and ensure they manage to secure what is sure to be a stunning display.

Tickets are not yet on general sale for the tour, however, if people pre-order the band’s ‘This Life Under The Stars‘ album in any form, which can be vinyl or CD, then they will be handed a pre-access code to boost their chances of landing tickets, although it will only work for shows in Germany, Italy, Hungary, Barcelona and Seville.

On the band’s website, it states that tickets will go on sale at different times depending on the country – with some still saying TBC – but for Barcelona and Seville, fans will have to be ready on October 19, and Marbella hopefuls it is two days earlier on October 17.