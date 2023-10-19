David Worboys – With a Song in my Heart

By David Worboys • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 11:10

From Iradier, composer of the world's first megahit (1860) to Elvis, popular music has brought all the emotions into our souls.

Life without music is like a meal without wine. Or, more accurately, a day without sunshine. Music reaches the soul through the senses, bringing every kind of emotion.

A sad or tragic song or piece of music may sadden us. Why then would we want to listen to it? One reason must be the beauty contained in the expression of the emotion. Another is empathy with the feelings of other people. Otherwise, why watch “Othello” when we can see “A Midsummer night´s Dream”? There is a place in our hearts for the adagio of Bruch´s violin concerto, a poignant jazz blues or a song of lost love or hope. On the brighter side, our adrenalin may be energised by a sunny or rhythmic piece with a catchy melody – or the triumphant finale to a classical symphony.

“La Paloma” was inspired by a visit of its Basque composer (Sebastian Iradier) to Cuba. Is this the most beautiful of all songs? It is certainly the most recorded and is probably the first ever universal pop hit. Sadly, Iradier died in obscurity in 1865 with no idea that his composition would become so internationally embraced. In 2004 it was sung by a choir of 88,600 people in Hamburg.

On the other hand many older people are especially moved by the Austrian Christmas song “Stille Nacht” (Silent Night) – possibly because of its association with the Christmases of a different era. Today, we have “Let it snow”, all about winter rather than the birth of Jesus.

There are many strains of the female voice and they vary considerably. I find it impossible to rate them in order of preference, because it depends on what each artist is singing and upon my own mood or what I am seeking as a listener. My own favourites of each genre include (alphabetically) Billie Holiday, Christa Ludwig, Edith Piaf, Ella Fitzgerald, Joan Sutherland, Nana Mouskouri and Nina Simone. Recordings that spring to mind are respectively “Carelessly”, “Der Rosenkavalier”, “Je ne regrette rien”, “I could write a book”, “Lucia di Lammermoor”, “My friend the sea” and “The times they are a-changing”.

The great male crooners, Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Elvis, Dean Martin and Tom Jones, covered a range of emotions. They were all very different, as reflected in the nature of their fans. Crosby and Cole were also jazz singers while Elvis was the King of rock. They all had marvellous and distinctive voices.

Our pleasure can be derived from the simple sound of the music but, beyond the lyrics, there may be a message in the music. For example, Beethoven´s Ninth considers the joy of love and our place in the universe. And, of course, we can be attracted by the association of music with a person, a place or an experience – even if the music is not in itself anything special.