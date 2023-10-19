By Kevin Fraser • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 9:18

Free Autumn Events At BIOPARC Fuengirola

BIOPARC Fuengirola has introduced new free activities for the autumn season to learn about nature and its conservation.

With the arrival of autumn, nature begins to take on a new rhythm. Species adapt to the new variations in the climate, initiating a new season of migrations, changes in their diets or food gathering and the creation of shelters to face the winter, among others. An essential season for fauna and flora. With the aim of raising awareness of the environment that it protects, as well as awakening the need to care for and conserve it, BIOPARC Fuengirola offers visitors a wide range of new activities for this autumn season.

Through these novelties, which complement the existing activities, the park’s technical team will bring visitors, young and old, closer to the reality of endangered species, the natural habitats in which they live or discover the exciting world of nature and its conservation. They will be able to enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Guided tours, terrifying gymkhanas, encounters outside the park to get to know the birds and local environments and build nest boxes, as well as talks to discover the origin of species.

This programme for the months of October and November starts this coming weekend. On October 21 and 22, visitors will be able to enjoy a guided tour completely free of charge. An exciting journey through the tropical rainforests of the world where they will be able to observe and learn about the great variety of endangered species that live in BIOPARC Fuengirola. The Education Department will be in charge of transporting participants to the wildest nature, discovering the behaviour of the most characteristic fauna and numerous curiosities about species and their conservation.

The park has set aside October 28, 29, 30 and 31 and November 1 to celebrate a terrifying and exciting Halloween. During these days, the most daring will be able to take part in a treasure hunt full of mysteries, challenges and spooky fun. The whole family will be able to solve clues and just for participating they will be able to enter a prize draw for a great prize.

The agenda continues on the weekend of November 4 and 5 with the activities “The birds of our environment” and “The world around us“. The first of these will take place on the central esplanade of the Parque de las Presas in Fuengirola. Participants will learn to recognise some of the most characteristic birds of the area, as well as their importance and the problems facing the local natural environment.

On Sunday November 5, the Plaza de España in Fuengirola will become the meeting point where the youngest members of the family will be able to enjoy a free interactive workshop with experiments in which they will explore a fascinating diversity of species and their main threats.

The last activity of the month will be held on the occasion of the anniversary of a landmark publication in the natural world: “The Origin of Species” by Charles Darwin. On November 25 and 26, visitors to BIOPARC Fuengirola will learn about evolution and natural selection through the giant tortoises of the Galapagos.

All these activities are free of charge and those that take place inside BIOPARC Fuengirola are included in the daily entrance fee while others require prior registration. For further information, please click on the following link.