Mike Senker – I don’t like the Olympics

By Mike Senker • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 11:21

I LIKE sport and I enjoy watching it. Football, snooker, tennis, boxing, F1 – I like all sorts but I have to say I don’t like the Olympics.

I should qualify that by explaining that I don’t like what the Olympics have become. Some time ago the Russians had some of their teams slung out for taking drugs that enhance their skills – all approved by their Government. The whole lot should be banned, end of because it’s cheating – as simple as that. I remember years ago looking at an East German female shot putter and wishing my beard was as thick as hers. Then there was the bloke who had taken four Viagra tablets running the 200 metres, he tripped over and finished up winning the pole vault!! Then we have some of the events – the race walking – how stupid is that? It’s like having a ‘who can whisper the loudest’ competition. Equestrian – what nonsense! Look how clever my horse is. I’d rather watch a good dog act like Ashleigh and Pudsey (they won Britain’s Got Talent ) and get loads more dog acts from around the world – I bet there is a few of you nodding. The 100 metres is brilliant though. I love watching Usain Bolt. He ran it in 9.58 seconds. I can’t do anything in 9.58 seconds. It took me 15 seconds to type that sentence. Then there’s the time difference. You often finish up having to watch stuff in the middle of the night that you wouldn’t even watch in the middle of the day, because the event you want to watch is on after the ten you don’t! Of course there are people that love the Olympics but not me. Plus now, with the lunatic PC brigade in the U.K., we now don’t have anyone losing in school sports days. Well I have news for that lot – WRONG! The kid that came first won and all the rest lost. The one who came second wasn’t ‘1st runner up’ – you came second son – sorry, try harder next time and you might win, now jog on and practise harder. Then there is cricket. Who invented a sport that you can play for five days and finish up with a draw? Try explaining that to an American. I don’t get it either – what’s the point? If it’s competitive then there has to be a winner and a loser surely? Of course, there is also massive corruption in football at the very top. I mean, FIFA has to be the most crooked bunch of people I’ve ever seen and the bare faced audacity of Sepp Blatter is just incredible. The whole lot have been nicked by the F.B.I and he still says, ‘I don’t know what they are talking about’. Get rid of the whole lot of thieving bastards. On the bright side, it was 50 years ago last Saturday that West Ham won the World Cup … well, England won it but as a Hammers fan that’s how I remember it. They think it’s all over – it is now!