Ryanair Door Glitch Forces Emergency Landing

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Oct 2023 • 12:07

Stock image of Ryanair aircraft. Credit: Ryanair/Facebook.com

YESTERDAY, a technical glitch onboard a Ryanair flight meant an emergency landing just moments after take off.

On the night of Tuesday, October 19, Ryanair flight, RK178, travelling from Belfast to Edinburgh, was compelled to return to Belfast International Airport not long after it commenced its journey. The reason? A ‘minor technical glitch’ which passengers believed was due to a plane door not shutting correctly, writes Belfast Live.

Alarming Signals Onboard

Managing Director at Belfast International Airport, Graham Keddie, shared with BBC Radio Ulster that the unexpected return was prompted by an emergency signal which lit up in the plane’s cockpit just moments after take-off.

One traveller recounted to Belfast Live the palpable tension onboard, stating that occupants sensed that something was amiss as soon as they were airborne.

‘It was an emergency light warning about pressurisation and so the skipper immediately descended to a safer altitude and reverted on a full emergency,’ the passenger disclosed.

Another individual onboard revealed that there might have been an oversight with the door’s closure, making the sudden U-turn and emergency landing a ‘terrifying experience.’ One report revealed that the flight attendants were ‘shook up’ and ‘in tears.’

Communication Amidst Chaos

A passenger remarked that the flight crew attempted an announcement while they were in the sky, but it was inaudible. Despite the experience, passengers praised the crew for their professionalism, stating they were exemplary.

The eyewitness added that upon touchdown, an announcement clarified that a fault with the door sensors had triggered the situation, ‘We had to circle for a little bit even though it was an emergency landing.’