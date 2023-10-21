Air Passenger Rights: All You Need To Know

By John Ensor • Updated: 21 Oct 2023 • 14:25

Image Of Aircraft. Credit: Ian Schofield/Shutterstock.com

Do you know your rights when flying? Recent clarifications on UK air passenger rights aim to empower travellers, ensuring clearer understanding and smoother journeys.

On October 19, the Department for Transport (DfT) in the UK unveiled an updated ‘Air passenger travel guide‘. This initiative, formerly named the ‘aviation passenger charter’, has been redesigned to make vital information more accessible to passengers.

Guide’s Highlights And Main Purpose

A comprehensive resource, the guide outlines what travellers can anticipate from airlines, airports, travel agents, and tour operators.

It also offers advice on actions to take if things go awry, covering instances such as flight cancellations, delayed departures, lost luggage, and the entitlements of disabled passengers. Furthermore, it guides passengers on lodging complaints in instances of alleged unfair treatment.

In-depth Travel Insights

For general travel guidance, the manual provides insights on typical experiences at passport checkpoints, items allowed through UK customs, and strategies for handling connecting flights.

It also emphasises the importance of consulting the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FDCO) website for current safety and security recommendations before planning any trip. The guide also mentions certain exemptions where compensation may not apply due to extraordinary circumstances.

Passengers are reminded that while changes in security protocols are anticipated in the coming months, they should still be ready to present their electronics and small liquids when going through airport security checks.

Aviation Minister Baroness Vere stated, ‘Whether going on holiday, travelling for business or visiting loved ones, we all want our journeys to be smooth and without any hiccups, which is why the air passenger travel guide is so important.

‘Having a one-stop shop of information and advice, which is clear and concise, will help improve the overall travel experience and make sure passengers are getting what they deserve.’

Enhanced Accessibility

Continual revisions ensure the guide remains beneficial for all travellers. Soon, it will include British Sign Language and easy-read versions. Information on accessibility has been consolidated into a single section, streamlining the process for disabled travellers to learn about available assistance during their trips.

Feedback From Industry Experts

Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive of ABTA – The Travel Association, commented, ‘There are lots of rights in place to protect people who are heading off on holiday, particularly if they are caught up in delays or cancellations. But your rights do vary depending on what you booked – with those on a package holiday enjoying greater protection.’

In a bid to further empower consumers, the DfT is considering bolstering the Civil Aviation Authority’s authority and introducing alternative dispute resolutions to simplify complaint escalation processes.

Promotion of the guide is a priority. Baroness Vere has penned letters to over 30 aviation industry partners, advocating for the guide’s inclusion on individual booking sites. This ensures passengers are equipped with vital information from the outset, eliminating the need for additional research.