Gibraltar Welcomes Kitchen Queen

By John Smith • Published: 23 Oct 2023 • 18:20

Known for her sense of fun and support of charity Credit: Comic Relief flickr

THE undisputed Queen of the Kitchen, Mary Berry has been confirmed as the latest speaker to join the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival 2023 line-up of authors.

She is arguably (although Paul Hollywood may disagree) Great Britain’s favourite baker and author of more than 80 books which include the bestselling Mary Berry Cooks, Cook and Share, Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts, Mary Berry’s Absolute Favourites, Mary Berry At Home and Mary Berry’s Baking Bible.

She was a very popular judge on the The Great British Bake Off before the BBC lost the programme to Channel 4 whilst she decided to remain loyal to the Beeb and has now been teaching people to cook for more than four decades.

Although known as Mary Berry, her real title is Dame Mary Rosa Alleyne Hunnings DBE and she received that award in 2020.

Now in her late 80s, the Cordon Bleu trained chef began her career as a magazine cookery editor before publishing her first cookbook in 1966.

In 2009, Mary was awarded the highly coveted Guild of Food Writers Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2012, she was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

At the festival, Mary will be discussing her new book Mary Makes It Easy on Friday November 17 from 5pm at the Gibraltar Governor’s residence, The Convent and copies of her new book will be available to purchase at the venue after her talk.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online via Buytickets.gi and if you decided to visit Gibraltar from Spain don’t forget your passport and Spanish residency ID in order to save you receiving a stamp as you leave and then return to the Schengen area.