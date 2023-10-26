Electric scooters banned on Madrid public transport following recent incident involving exploding battery Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1999

By Eugenia • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 10:11

Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chef; 2 Fill; 3 Lira; 4 Area; 5 Adam; 6 Mend; 7 Data; 8 Able; 9 Edit; 10 Topi; 11 Itch; 12 Holy; 13 Yelp; 14 Pink; 15 Knot; 16 Tuba. ALBANIA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Canaletto; 2 Laryngitis; 3 Misdemeanor; 4 Femur; 5 Cape Kennedy; 6 Chess; 7 Donald Campbell; 8 A desert fox; 9 Las Vegas; 10 Feng shui.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Toll; 3 Barnacle; 8 Airy; 9 Drawback; 11 Saint Bernard; 13 Custom; 14 Etcher; 17 King of Hearts; 20 Mastodon; 21 Liar; 22 Anecdote; 23 Ogre.
Down: 1 Transact; 2 Lorries; 4 Agreed; 5 Now and then; 6 Chair; 7 Elks; 10 Stronghold; 12 Preserve; 15 Herring; 16 Afloat; 18 Issue; 19 Emma.

QUICK

Across: 5 Walk; 7 Pina colada; 8 Date; 10 Beef; 12 Ado; 13 Toupee; 16 Leave; 18 Yam; 20 Leer; 21 Germ; 22 Rib; 24 Poser; 25 Locust; 26 Gas; 27 Cake; 29 Cold; 33 Unilateral; 34 Weed.
Down: 1 Kid; 2 Face; 3 Golf; 4 Fad; 5 Wad; 6 Litre; 9 Vault; 10 Bolero; 11 Buy; 13 Tempt; 14 Page; 15 Emerge; 17 Eric; 19 Amass; 23 Bud; 25 Loose; 27 Coal; 28 Keep; 30 Dud; 31 Him; 32 Fat.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Hojas, 4 Coasts, 9 Camello, 10 Guide, 11 Cine, 12 Dentist, 13 Bee, 14 Bear, 16 Sigh, 18 Cue, 20 Espacio, 21 Util, 24 Vocal, 25 Critico, 26 Oyente, 27 Hoses.
Down: 1 Hocico, 2 Jamon, 3 Silk, 5 Organise, 6 Sailing, 7 Siesta, 8 Molde, 13 Bracelet, 15 Especie, 17 Nervio, 18 Couch, 19 Floors, 22 Tails, 23 Wish.

NONAGRAM

fare, faro, fate, fear, feat, felt, flag, flat, flaw, flea, floe, flog, flow, foal, fore, fort, fowl, fret, frog, frow, golf, leaf, left, loaf, loft, raft, reft, waft, weft, wolf, afore, after, aloft, fagot, feral, fetal, fetor, flare, float, flora, forge, forte, graft, wafer, falter, floret, flower, forage, forget, fowler, golfer, loafer, felwort, floater, flowage, fleawort, AFTERGLOW.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

