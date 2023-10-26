Puzzle Solutions Edition 1999

By Eugenia • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 10:11

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chef; 2 Fill; 3 Lira; 4 Area; 5 Adam; 6 Mend; 7 Data; 8 Able; 9 Edit; 10 Topi; 11 Itch; 12 Holy; 13 Yelp; 14 Pink; 15 Knot; 16 Tuba. ALBANIA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Canaletto; 2 Laryngitis; 3 Misdemeanor; 4 Femur; 5 Cape Kennedy; 6 Chess; 7 Donald Campbell; 8 A desert fox; 9 Las Vegas; 10 Feng shui.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Toll; 3 Barnacle; 8 Airy; 9 Drawback; 11 Saint Bernard; 13 Custom; 14 Etcher; 17 King of Hearts; 20 Mastodon; 21 Liar; 22 Anecdote; 23 Ogre.

Down: 1 Transact; 2 Lorries; 4 Agreed; 5 Now and then; 6 Chair; 7 Elks; 10 Stronghold; 12 Preserve; 15 Herring; 16 Afloat; 18 Issue; 19 Emma.

QUICK

Across: 5 Walk; 7 Pina colada; 8 Date; 10 Beef; 12 Ado; 13 Toupee; 16 Leave; 18 Yam; 20 Leer; 21 Germ; 22 Rib; 24 Poser; 25 Locust; 26 Gas; 27 Cake; 29 Cold; 33 Unilateral; 34 Weed.

Down: 1 Kid; 2 Face; 3 Golf; 4 Fad; 5 Wad; 6 Litre; 9 Vault; 10 Bolero; 11 Buy; 13 Tempt; 14 Page; 15 Emerge; 17 Eric; 19 Amass; 23 Bud; 25 Loose; 27 Coal; 28 Keep; 30 Dud; 31 Him; 32 Fat.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Hojas, 4 Coasts, 9 Camello, 10 Guide, 11 Cine, 12 Dentist, 13 Bee, 14 Bear, 16 Sigh, 18 Cue, 20 Espacio, 21 Util, 24 Vocal, 25 Critico, 26 Oyente, 27 Hoses.

Down: 1 Hocico, 2 Jamon, 3 Silk, 5 Organise, 6 Sailing, 7 Siesta, 8 Molde, 13 Bracelet, 15 Especie, 17 Nervio, 18 Couch, 19 Floors, 22 Tails, 23 Wish.

NONAGRAM

fare, faro, fate, fear, feat, felt, flag, flat, flaw, flea, floe, flog, flow, foal, fore, fort, fowl, fret, frog, frow, golf, leaf, left, loaf, loft, raft, reft, waft, weft, wolf, afore, after, aloft, fagot, feral, fetal, fetor, flare, float, flora, forge, forte, graft, wafer, falter, floret, flower, forage, forget, fowler, golfer, loafer, felwort, floater, flowage, fleawort, AFTERGLOW.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE