Driver Runs Over Five Cyclists During Palestine Protest In Madrid

Image of driver knocking cyclist over.
Credit: BicicriticaMadrid/X
A monthly cycle ride through the streets of Madrid was the centre of controversy last night as one driver ploughed ahead, knocking cyclists out of the way during their pro-Palestine demonstration.
On Thursday, October 26, in the Chamberi district of Madrid, a car driver assaulted five cyclists participating in a protest ride. The cyclists involved were taking part in the monthly ‘Bici Critica’ movement, writes OK Diario.
The incident occurred on Calle de Alberto Aguilera around 10:00 pm. One cyclist sustained injuries and was admitted to Jimenez Diaz Foundation University Hospital, though only with minor issues.
While the rest suffered light injuries, they were immediately tended to at various street locations. Two were assisted near Calle de San Bernardo, another two close to Plaza del Conde del Valle de Suchil, and the last one near Calle de Vallehermoso. These cyclists were part of the monthly bike event starting from Plaza de Cibeles, this month’s rally was in solidarity with Palestine.
After initially leaving the scene, the driver later presented himself at the Hortaleza police station of Madrid Municipal Police. He was identified and is currently under investigation for potential offences related to road safety. However, he hasn’t been detained.
The driver underwent a breathalyser test, which he passed. In a twist, he has lodged a complaint against the cyclists, accusing them of assaulting him, his partner, and damaging his car. Sources confirm that the incident wasn’t a result of the march’s supportive stance for Palestine.
‘Bici Critica Madrileña’, translating to Madrid’s critical mass, is a community of daily cyclists. They gather on the last Thursday of every month at Cibeles, near the Post Office building, at 8:00 pm.
Their aim is to celebrate cycling as a friendly and alternate mode of transport in the city. Their slogans include: ‘We’re not blocking traffic. We are traffic’ and ‘Ride daily. Celebrate monthly’.
From a cyclist’s viewpoint, ‘Bici Critica’ is a critique of the existing urban mobility largely dependent on private cars. Cars not only clog up the streets but also pollute the environment, causing distress to both pedestrians and drivers.
Moreover, they represent an expensive and individualistic mode of transport. The group’s rides are peaceful and enjoyable. Any form of violence is strictly discouraged. Their message to drivers? They could be potential riders too. So, it’s always better to greet with a smile and spread the word about ‘Bici Critica’.
