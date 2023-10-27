World’s Top 10 SAFEST Holiday Destinations Revealed

By John Ensor • Updated: 27 Oct 2023 • 10:53

Solo traveller visiting Murcia. Credit: Zigres/Shuterstock.com

Before planning a holiday abroad it’s always good to check the advice of the UK government about any potential issues one might encounter. Recent figures have revealed the safest holiday spots around the for solo British female travellers.

The travel experts at Bounce released their analysis of various countries, which focused on their safety index scores, women’s experiences with night-time walks, laws regarding domestic violence, and other relevant details, as highlighted by the Express.

Safety Analysis Insights

Unsurprisingly, a familiar vacation spot for Britons clinched the top rank. Spain, a brief journey from the UK, emerged as the top destination for solo British women travellers. Annually, this holiday favourite attracts over 15 million British people. ‘

Top 10 Safest Places

Spain

According to the data, Spain is the number one place for women travelling alone. Close to 80 per cent of women felt safe during night-time strolls. Its more popular sites include the Costa del Sol, and the Balearic and Canary Islands. Notably, Sevilla earned the title of Europe’s most pedestrian-friendly location.

Norway

Norway emerged as the premier Nordic nation on this list, and boasted the top percentage of women feeling secure during night walks. With negligible crime statistics and exemplary gender equality, Norway is a good choice. Tourists frequently venture to Norway’s extreme north to go whale watching and witness the Northern Lights.

Netherlands

The Netherlands completes the top trio. Achieving commendable safety index scores, nearly 75 per cent of women felt safe walking alone after dark. Although Amsterdam remains a prime attraction, Rotterdam with its culinary delights isn’t far behind.

Ireland

The Emerald Isle secured the fourth place. Ireland stands out for its low crime rate and negligible gender pay gap. Notably, Donegal, situated in Ireland’s northwest, recently earned recognition as one of Lonely Planet’s top 2024 travel destinations.

Austria

Vienna, Austria’s capital, frequently earns accolades as the globe’s most habitable city. Again a commendable statistic indicated that close to 80 per cent of women stated feeling safe during lone night-time walks.

Slovenia

This small country received impressive safety index scores. Its capital, Ljubljana, is renowned for its riverside bars, while the serene Lake Bled offers a tranquil escape.

Switzerland

Reportedly Switzerland has some of the world’s cleanest air and is famed for its picturesque mountains and pristine lakes. Figures showed that over 80 per cent of women felt safe at night.

Belgium

Belgium is another short hop from the UK, secured the eighth position. Brussels and Bruges remain its most frequented sites, though tourists should be prepared for bustling crowds.

Portugal

Portugal remains one of the top beach destinations in Europe, and clinched the ninth position in the report. Apart from its impressive safety scores, it’s also one of Western Europe’s most economical holiday spots, for travellers on a tight budget.

Sweden

Sweden with its low gender pay disparity and crime rate, rounded off the in tenth spot. Over 60 per cent of women felt at ease walking alone during night-time, one of the key factors being its well-lit city centres.

As a final reminder travellers should always consult the Foreign Office Travel Advice before embarking on international journeys, as circumstances may evolve swiftly and unexpectedly.