Lamia Walker – Free Pet-sitters still for only £ 69 / Eur 79 Per year!

A pet-sitter cares for your pets at home
Those of you who have seen our articles in the Euro Weekly News over the years know that we have maintained good value for our customers in the last 10 years – Yes, we are nearly 10 years old! And in all that time we have only ever raised our prices once.
We want you our customers to know that you are getting excellent value from a trusted source – Housesit Match.com. Standard membership is still only £ 69 per year! Not bad for free pet sitting in your own home.
If you’re planning a trip in the next few months register now to find petsitters in time. Whether your trip is short or long, you’ll know that sometimes you must leave pets at home. Young and senior pets in particular benefit from staying at home, so they can follow their routines undisturbed. Join our pet and housesitting network, and the sitters come for free!
Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and petcare. These are the steps to take:
How does it work?
HouseSitMatch can help you find suitable sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. Housesitters see your advert, they respond and you choose the sitter who’ll care for your pets.
Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent
10 out of 10 for housesitmatch.com
I have had nothing but good and helpful service from the people who run this site, and my experience has been excellent. Tristram Cosgrave – Dog and cat owner, Malaga
How do you join?
Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com
Need a pet or housesitter? Get in touch. House-sitting can be a win-win for both parties, free house and petsitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation! Register as either housesitter or homeowner with a 20% discount using coupon code 20EWN – Reader exclusive offer.
To find a house pet-sitter go to www.HousesitMatch.com
