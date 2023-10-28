Mike Senker – Please take it outside, ok?

By Mike Senker • Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 13:36

I was out having a bit of lunch the other day and it was a nice and lively, busy place, but not too noisy so I could listen to Mrs S giving me my instructions for the rest of the day.

Suddenly, a man with his son came and sat at the table next to us. His meal arrived and then it started. He got on his phone, not to read a message, no, he was going to have a chat and he was not going to have a quiet one. He was talking at the top of his voice and at the same time stuffing food in his mouth. After about ten minutes of this I was getting the right hump but there is nothing you can do unless you want to just say, ‘Oi shut up, I’m trying to have lunch.’

In my younger days I might have, but these days I just give a dirty look and a bit of a tut. Why do people think it’s OK to hold a conversation on their phone in public? Is it only me that thinks this is not acceptable? I admit to checking my phone if a message comes in but if it rings I go outside or pick up and say I’ll call back. Oh, and if you are checking your WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any of the other apps, I don’t want to hear the ten minute video your mate just sent of their kid singing some unrecognisable ditty that they think is wonderful but I just think is an intrusion on my chow time.

Use headphones but don’t play it out loud. This rule doesn’t only apply in eateries. This goes for every place I am. Aeroplanes, waiting rooms – I’ve been to cinemas and phones go off. That’s bad enough but answering them is just crazy. I love watching snooker and how many times do you hear the referee say ‘turn your phones off’? I was in a hospital waiting room and someone was listening to a video. It wasn’t at full blast but it was audible. Is there no point that they think this may annoy other people? All phones have a silent mode and it’s a shame people don’t! So folks, if you are out and your phone goes off, please take it outside, OK?

I would love to have a bit of feedback on these grumps of mine. Does anybody actually read them? Is there some stuff that makes you grumpy that you would like to have mentioned? Send me an email at: mikesenker@gmail.com. I’d love to hear from you.