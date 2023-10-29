Real Madrid confirm huge loss of key player for up to two months after El Clasico victory

By Chris King • Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 20:16

Image of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Credit: Daniel/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

AFTER suffering an injury during the El Clasico win over Barcelona yesterday, October 28, Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni could be sidelined for a while.

In a statement published this Sunday 29, Los Blancos confirmed: ‘After the tests carried out on our player Aurélien Tchouameni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an incomplete stress fracture in the second metatarsal of his left foot. Evolution pending’.

As a result, Carlo Ancelotti will have to plan for life in the immediate future without the excellent 23-year-old French international midfield star. His recent performances have made him one of the keys to the Madrid club’s continued good form in LaLiga.

Where are Real Madrid in LaLiga?

A stunning 1-2 victory over Barca in the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium – thanks to a brace from England’s Jude Bellingham – saw Madrid return to the top of the table.

They fell behind in the first half to a goal in the sixth minute from the former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan. However, Bellingham continued his golden run of form to turn the match on its head with two goals to bring his remarkable tally to 13 so far this season.

Real Madrid players have a rest until Wednesday, November 1. That will give the club’s doctors time to once again evaluate the condition of Ferland Mendy.

The French left-back was substituted for the second half yesterday and left the pitch showing signs of obvious discomfort. He has since been cleared of any muscle injury though.

Who will replace Tchouaméni in midfield?

With Tchouaméni out of the picture, it will allow Eduardo Camavinga to put himself back in the frame for the spot in midfield.

The 20-year-old Frenchman missed out on a starting role for the Barcelona game and is the only pure defensive midfielder available to Ancelotti in his famous diamond formation.

Tchouaméni now looks like missing the remainder of Real’s Champions League group matches against Braga, Naples and Union Berlin.

He will probably also be absent at least for the Spanish league matches with Rayo, Valencia, Cádiz, Granada, Betis and Villarreal. If his recovery goes well then he could be back in time for the final game of 2023 against Alavés.

Who will Real Madrid play next?

Next up for Real Madrid is a LaLiga clash at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium with Rayo Vallecano next Sunday, November 5. Ancelotti is already without a number of high-profile players due to injuries.

Dani Ceballos became the latest casualty when he picked up a muscle injury recently and the 27-year-old Spaniard has missed three games so far as a result. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are both long-term casualties who have been sidelined since the start of the season.