Manchester City And England Legend Francis Lee Passes Away Aged 79

THE former Manchester City and England footballing legend Francis ‘Frannie’ Lee passed away this Monday, October 2.
A statement released by City read: ‘It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and Chairman Francis Lee, aged 79′.
It continued: ‘A Club legend in every sense, Francis made 330 appearances for City, scoring 148 goals. He won one First Division title, one FA Cup, one League Cup, a European Cup Winners’ Cup and two Charity Shields during a glittering eight-year spell as a player – a legacy that ensures his position among Manchester City’s all-time greats is secure’.
‘He would later return to City as club Chairman in 1994, spending four years at the helm. Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer. His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words’, it added.
The statement concluded: ‘Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time’.
A tweet from the England men’s team read: ‘We are saddened to learn of the passing of Francis Lee at the age of 79. Franny won 27 caps and scored ten goals for the #ThreeLions between 1968 and 1972. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends’.
As confirmed by Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in May 2022, a statue that will be erected outside the Etihad Stadium commemorating Francis’ legacy has been commissioned.
Flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast as a mark of respect to one of the club’s biggest legends.
A link was provided online for fans wishing to write messages in an online condolence book at In memory of Francis Lee.
Lee left City in 1975 to join Derby County, with whom he spent two successful seasons including winning the old First Division title for a second time in his first season. He eventually retired in 1976.
A tribute was also posted by Bolton Wanderers, his home town. They wrote: ‘All at Bolton Wanderers are saddened to learn of the passing of former forward, Francis Lee. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Francis’ family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time’.
Man City fan and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher tweeted: ‘Frannie Lee, RIP LG x’.
