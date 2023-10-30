Electric car meets electric town

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 11:19
The Tavascan underground in Tavascan
Credit: CUPRA Media Centre
A few years ago, a new car make, the CUPRA started to appear on the roads of Spain and it is a subsidiary of the giant Spanish manufacturer SEAT.
Nestled on the border between Spain and France in the Pyrenees is the town of Tavascan and the latest all electric CUPRA not only bears that name, but was recently photographed in and around the town which houses one of the most unconventional hydroelectric plants in the country.
Located 500 metres deep inside the mountain and with one of the most important waterfalls in Europe, it completely changed life in the municipality.
According to the manufacturers, this is a goal shared by CUPRA as the Tavascan is its first fully electric coupe SUV and CUPRA want to reinvent electrification and demonstrate that electric cars can deliver high powered, sporty performance.
The design team was inspired by the purity of nature in the surrounding area and spokesperson Francesca Sangalli explained “We wanted to give the model real honesty, with authentic materials, colours, textures and graphic elements that give it a sophistication in tune with the natural
Much of Tavascan’s natural resources, such as its more than 50 lakes, are oriented towards the production of green energy which commitment to electrification and sustainability it shares with CUPRA.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.