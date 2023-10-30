Electric car meets electric town

By John Smith • Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 11:19

The Tavascan underground in Tavascan Credit: CUPRA Media Centre

A few years ago, a new car make, the CUPRA started to appear on the roads of Spain and it is a subsidiary of the giant Spanish manufacturer SEAT.

Nestled on the border between Spain and France in the Pyrenees is the town of Tavascan and the latest all electric CUPRA not only bears that name, but was recently photographed in and around the town which houses one of the most unconventional hydroelectric plants in the country.

Located 500 metres deep inside the mountain and with one of the most important waterfalls in Europe, it completely changed life in the municipality.

According to the manufacturers, this is a goal shared by CUPRA as the Tavascan is its first fully electric coupe SUV and CUPRA want to reinvent electrification and demonstrate that electric cars can deliver high powered, sporty performance.

The design team was inspired by the purity of nature in the surrounding area and spokesperson Francesca Sangalli explained “We wanted to give the model real honesty, with authentic materials, colours, textures and graphic elements that give it a sophistication in tune with the natural

Much of Tavascan’s natural resources, such as its more than 50 lakes, are oriented towards the production of green energy which commitment to electrification and sustainability it shares with CUPRA.